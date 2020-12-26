You are here

CoronaVac efficacy at 50-90% in Brazilian trial: Sao Paulo official

Sat, Dec 26, 2020 - 7:51 AM

The CoronaVac Covid-19 vaccine developed by China's Sinovac Biotech showed efficacy between 50 per cent and 90 per cent in Brazilian trials, Sao Paulo's state health secretary said, and full trial results will be released on Jan 7.
PHOTO: REUTERS

