CoronaVac efficacy at 50-90% in Brazilian trial: Sao Paulo official

[RIO DE JANEIRO] The CoronaVac Covid-19 vaccine developed by China's Sinovac Biotech showed efficacy between 50 per cent and 90 per cent in Brazilian trials, Sao Paulo's state health secretary said, and full trial results will be released on Jan 7.
