You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Coronavirus: 1 new case in S'pore; 2 others discharged

Mon, Feb 24, 2020 - 8:10 PM

[SINGAPORE] Two more people with the coronavirus disease were discharged and one new case was confirmed by the Health Ministry (MOH) on Monday (Feb 24).

This brings the total number of cases to 90, of which 53 have fully recovered.

MOH said most of the 37 still in hospital are stable or improving. Seven are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

The new case, a 75-year-old Singaporean woman, is linked to the cluster at The Life Church and Missions Singapore, which now has five confirmed cases. She has no recent travel history to China and lives in Bishan Street 12.

She first reported symptoms and visited a general practitioner clinic on Feb 9.

SEE ALSO

WHO says no longer uses 'pandemic' category, but virus still emergency

She went back to the same clinic on Feb 17 and again on Sunday, when she was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital by ambulance and immediately isolated.

Later that afternoon, she was confirmed to have Covid-19, the coronavirus disease.

The woman had mostly stayed at home before she was admitted to hospital, said MOH.

An MOH spokesman also confirmed that Case 89, a 41-year-old Singapore permanent resident, is the Filipino national mentioned by the Philippine Embassy in Singapore in a statement on Monday.

The embassy had earlier stated that a Filipino national had tested positive for Covid-19.

"Personal details of the patient were not shared by the Ministry of Health in line with its policy of patient confidentiality and privacy," said the statement.

It added that the embassy is working closely with MOH and is prepared to provide all necessary consular assistance to the patient.

Before being admitted to hospital, Case 89 was at work at Affinity Equity Partners, a fund manager in Temasek Boulevard. He lives in Serangoon.

He also visited Bishan Community Club, which on Sunday posted on Facebook that one of its tenants, Gymmboxx, had closed after a user was found to have Covid-19.

As of noon on Monday, MOH has identified 2,842 close contacts, with 856 currently quarantined and 1,986 having completed their quarantine.

With 23 cases, Grace Assembly of God remains the largest cluster. Other clusters so far are the Life Church and Missions Singapore, the Yong Thai Hang health products shop, the Grand Hyatt Singapore and a Seletar Aerospace Heights construction site.

THE STRAITS TIMES

Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

UK Labour members vote on leader to replace Corbyn

WHO says no longer uses 'pandemic' category, but virus still emergency

Afghanistan confirms first case of coronavirus from three suspected

Wuhan scraps easing of quarantine hours after announcing it

'Guest is God': Crowds gather to greet Trump as he lands in India

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 24, 2020 07:48 PM
Companies & Markets

Forise International says it expects higher loss for FY2019

FORISE International Limited expects to report a significantly higher loss for the financial year ended Dec 31, the...

Feb 24, 2020 07:31 PM
Companies & Markets

JEP Holdings FY2019 net profit nearly triples to S$6.5m

JEP Holdings nearly tripled its FY2019 net profit to S$6.5 million from S$2.2 million a year ago, on the back of...

Feb 24, 2020 07:19 PM
Companies & Markets

Ascendas Reit sells Changi warehouse to Hao Mart for S$20.3m

ASCENDAS Real Estate Investment Trust (Reit) is selling a two-storey ramp-up warehouse building along Changi South...

Feb 24, 2020 06:54 PM
Companies & Markets

APAC Realty posts 33% rise in Q4 net profit of S$5.5m

REAL estate agency APAC Realty on Monday posted a net profit of S$5.5 million for the fourth quarter ended Dec 31,...

Feb 24, 2020 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly