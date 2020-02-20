You are here

Coronavirus: 1 new case in S'pore, no known link yet to previous cases; 3 patients discharged

Thu, Feb 20, 2020 - 8:12 PM

The new case is a 36-year-old male Chinese national who is a work pass holder with no recent travel history to China.
[SINGAPORE] One new case of the coronavirus disease was confirmed on Thursday (Feb 20), bringing the total number of infected people here to 85.

He was confirmed on Thursday morning to have the coronavirus disease, known as Covid-19,  and is now warded at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases.

Meanwhile, three more patients were discharged from hospital on Thursday, said the Ministry of Health (MOH). To date, a total of 37 cases have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged.

Of the 48 confirmed cases who are still in hospital, most are stable and improving. Four are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

As of noon on Thursday, MOH has identified 2,616 close contacts, with 1,147 currently quarantined. Another 1,469 have completed their quarantine.

With 22 cases, Grace Assembly of God remains the largest cluster.

Other clusters so far are the Life Church and Missions Singapore, the Yong Thai Hang health products shop, the Grand Hyatt Singapore and a Seletar Aerospace Heights construction site.

THE STRAITS TIMES

