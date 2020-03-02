Coronavirus: 2 new cases confirmed; 1 linked to Science Park II cluster

One of the new cases, a 34-year-old female Filipino who is a Singapore Work Pass holder, is linked to the Wizlearn Technologies cluster that emerged as a new coronavirus cluster last Friday.

[SINGAPORE] Two new coronavirus cases were confirmed in Singapore on Monday (March 2), bringing the total number of infected people here to 108.

The other is a 68-year-old Singaporean woman, linked to Case 94. Case 94 is a family member of the Raffles Institution student who was announced as a confirmed case on Feb 27.She has no recent travel history to China, Daegu and Cheongdo but had been in Jakarta, Indonesia from Feb 11 to 14.

There are now 12 cases linked to the e-learning solutions company at Science Park II.

Meanwhile, four more patients have been discharged, bringing the total number of fully recovered to 78, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

MOH said on Monday that of the 30 confirmed cases still in hospital, most are stable while six are in critical condition in the intensive care u.

The other clusters that have emerged here are the Yong Thai Hang health products shop, the Grand Hyatt Singapore, a Seletar Aerospace Heights construction site and the former clusters at Grace Assembly of God and the Life Church and Missions Singapore that are now considered one cluster, as a result of the earlier discovery of a missing link between the two.

