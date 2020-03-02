You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Coronavirus: 2 new cases confirmed; 1 linked to Science Park II cluster

Mon, Mar 02, 2020 - 8:21 PM

doc79j1komdy3kjm8d42ln_doc79hrgadsmgmscnwtlo2.jpg
One of the new cases, a 34-year-old female Filipino who is a Singapore Work Pass holder, is linked to the Wizlearn Technologies cluster that emerged as a new coronavirus cluster last Friday.
SPH

[SINGAPORE] Two new coronavirus cases were confirmed in Singapore on Monday (March 2), bringing the total number of infected people here to 108.

One of the new cases, a 34-year-old female Filipino who is a Singapore Work Pass holder, is linked to the Wizlearn Technologies cluster that emerged as a new coronavirus cluster last Friday.

The other is a 68-year-old Singaporean woman, linked to Case 94. Case 94 is a family member of the Raffles Institution student who was announced as a confirmed case on Feb 27.She has no recent travel history to China, Daegu and Cheongdo but had been in Jakarta, Indonesia from Feb 11 to 14.

There are now 12 cases linked to the e-learning solutions company at Science Park II.

Meanwhile, four more patients have been discharged, bringing the total number of fully recovered to 78, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

SEE ALSO

Global growth plunging into downturn over coronavirus, OECD says

MOH said on Monday that of the 30 confirmed cases still in hospital, most are stable while six are in critical condition in the intensive care u.

The other clusters that have emerged here are the Yong Thai Hang health products shop, the Grand Hyatt Singapore, a Seletar Aerospace Heights construction site and the former clusters at Grace Assembly of God and the Life Church and Missions Singapore that are now considered one cluster, as a result of the earlier discovery of a missing link between the two.

THE STRAITS TIMES

Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Global growth plunging into downturn over coronavirus, OECD says

Stalling Saudi economy ripe for fiscal rethink as hurdles mount

G-7 finance ministers to discuss coronavirus this week

Coronavirus: Australia confirms first community transmissions

Malaysia's Khazanah logs record profit, powered by divestment gains

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 2, 2020 07:58 PM
Companies & Markets

Sim Leisure receives letter of intent from potential strategic shareholder

CATALIST-LISTED Sim Leisure Group has received a letter of intent from Tropika Kiara to become a strategic...

Mar 2, 2020 07:07 PM
Real Estate

Hong Kong finance chief sees property holding up despite turmoil

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong will avoid the kind of property market crash that followed previous economic slumps in the...

Mar 2, 2020 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Mar 2, 2020 06:24 PM
Stocks

Late dip sees STI extend losing streak, down 0.1% on Monday

FRESH off its worst session since August 2011, Singapore's Straits Times Index (STI) managed to overturn an early 0....

Mar 2, 2020 06:19 PM
Government & Economy

Global growth plunging into downturn over coronavirus, OECD says

[PARIS] The coronavirus outbreak is plunging the world economy into its worst downturn since the global financial...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.