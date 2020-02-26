You are here

Coronavirus: 2 new cases confirmed with no previous links

Wed, Feb 26, 2020 - 8:20 PM

[SINGAPORE] Two new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) were confirmed by the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Wednesday (Feb 26) and four others have recovered and were discharged.

This brings the total number of cases here to 93, of which 62 have fully recovered.

The ministry said most of the 31 still in hospital are in stable condition or improving, but seven are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

The new cases include two Singaporean men, aged 47 and 38, who do not have any recent travel history to China.

Both were confirmed to have the virus on Wednesday morning.

Case 92, a 47-year-old, is warded in an isolation room at Sengkang General Hospital while case 93, the 38-year-old, is warded at Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

The ministry said contact tracing is under way to establish if the pair have any links to previous cases.

