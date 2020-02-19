Coronavirus: 3 new cases in Singapore, 2 linked to existing church clusters

The Grace Assembly of God church is now linked to 22 cases while The Life Church and Missions is linked to four locally-transmitted cases.

[SINGAPORE] Three new cases of the coronavirus disease, or Covid-19, were confirmed on Wednesday (Jan 19) bringing the total number infected to 84.

Two of the new cases were linked to existing clusters - one was linked to Grace Assembly of God church and one was linked to The Life Church and Missions.

The third case has no links to travel to China or previous cases and was first warded as a dengue patient.

The 57-year-old Singaporean woman went to the emergency department at Ng Teng Fong General Hospital (NTFGH) on Feb 13 and Feb 15, and was admitted as a dengue patient in a general ward on Feb 15.

Subsequent tests confirmed she had a coronavirus infection on the afternoon of Feb 18 and she was immediately transferred to an isolation room.

The Health Ministry said the patients who had shared the same room while she was in the general ward have been transferred to single rooms.

"They have been tested for Covid-19 infection, and the results are pending. So far, none of the contacts have any respiratory symptoms. Contact tracing of NTFGH staff who had been in contact with the case is under way. The room has also been thoroughly cleaned and disinfected."

The case linked to Grace Assembly of God church - the largest cluster here with 22 - is a 35-year-old Singaporean woman. She was confirmed to have Covid -19 on the morning of Feb 19 and is currently warded in an isolation room at the National Centre of Infectious Diseases (NCID).

The patient linked to The Life Church and Missions Singapore is 54-year-old Singaporean man. He has no recent travel history to China but travels frequently to Malaysia for work. He was confirmed to have the virus on the morning of Feb 19 and is current warded in an isolation room at the NCID.

At the same time, five more patients have been discharged bringing the total to 34.

Of the 50 cases in hospital, most are stable or improving. Four are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

As of noon on Feb 19, MOH has identified 2,593 close contacts who have been quarantined. Of these, 1,172 are currently quarantined, and 1,421 have completed their quarantine.

THE STRAITS TIMES