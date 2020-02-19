You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Coronavirus: 3 new cases in Singapore, 2 linked to existing church clusters

Wed, Feb 19, 2020 - 8:33 PM

doc79cvqj4rknm1ho8vwllv_doc799l38xfq8k1i4qgehjn.jpg
The Grace Assembly of God church is now linked to 22 cases while The Life Church and Missions is linked to four locally-transmitted cases.
PHOTO:SPH

[SINGAPORE] Three new cases of the coronavirus disease, or Covid-19, were confirmed on Wednesday (Jan 19) bringing the total number infected to 84.

Two of the new cases were linked to existing clusters - one was linked to Grace Assembly of God church and one was linked to The Life Church and Missions.

The third case has no links to travel to China or previous cases and was first warded as a dengue patient.

The 57-year-old Singaporean woman went to the emergency department at Ng Teng Fong General Hospital (NTFGH) on Feb 13 and Feb 15, and was admitted as a dengue patient in a general ward on Feb 15.

Subsequent tests confirmed she had a coronavirus infection on the afternoon of Feb 18 and she was immediately transferred to an isolation room.

SEE ALSO

Hotel, retail complex impacted by Covid-19: Bund Center Investment

The Health Ministry said the patients who had shared the same room while she was in the general ward have been transferred to single rooms.

"They have been tested for Covid-19 infection, and the results are pending. So far, none of the contacts have any respiratory symptoms. Contact tracing of NTFGH staff who had been in contact with the case is under way. The room has also been thoroughly cleaned and disinfected."

The case linked to Grace Assembly of God church - the largest cluster here with 22 - is a 35-year-old Singaporean woman. She was confirmed to have Covid -19 on the morning of Feb 19 and is currently warded in an isolation room at the National Centre of Infectious Diseases (NCID).

The patient linked to The Life Church and Missions Singapore is 54-year-old Singaporean man. He has no recent travel history to China but travels frequently to Malaysia for work. He was confirmed to have the virus on the morning of Feb 19 and is current warded in an isolation room at the NCID.

At the same time, five more patients have been discharged bringing the total to 34.

Of the 50 cases in hospital, most are stable or improving. Four are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

As of noon on Feb 19, MOH has identified 2,593 close contacts who have been quarantined. Of these, 1,172 are currently quarantined, and 1,421 have completed their quarantine.

THE STRAITS TIMES

Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Their market shut, traders in China's Silicon Valley do business from bags

China's virus-hit industrial cities start to ease transport curbs, restore production

Vietnam looks to more than double power generation capacity by 2030

Foreign visitors to Japan fall for 4th straight month in January

Indonesia proposes to tax sweet drinks, polluting cars, plastic

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 19, 2020 09:10 PM
Companies & Markets

LMIRT Q4 DPU up 73%, FY19 DPU rises 9%

LIPPO Malls Indonesia Retail Trust (LMIRT) on Wednesday posted a fourth-quarter distribution per unit (DPU) of 0.52...

Feb 19, 2020 07:51 PM
Companies & Markets

CCCS approves Sembcorp unit's acquisition of Veolia ES Singapore

SEMBCORP Industries has got the nod from the Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (CCCS) to proceed with...

Feb 19, 2020 07:25 PM
Companies & Markets

Hotel, retail complex impacted by Covid-19: Bund Center Investment

BUND Center Investment said on Wednesday that business at its six-storey Golden Center retail complex in Ningbo and...

Feb 19, 2020 07:10 PM
Companies & Markets

RH Petrogas says it expects to swing into the red for FY19

RH PETROGAS said on Wednesday that it expects to swing into a loss for the year ended Dec 31, 2019, compared to the...

Feb 19, 2020 06:52 PM
Companies & Markets

DLF Holdings sells BMW for S$72,000 to 'enhance cash flows'

CATALIST-LISTED engineering firm DLF Holdings has sold a BMW 528iA to Abwin (1994), an unrelated third-party buyer,...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly