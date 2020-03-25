You are here

Coronavirus: 73 new coronavirus cases in Singapore; 18 cases from new cluster

Wed, Mar 25, 2020 - 10:19 PM

The ministry said there are now 18 cases linked to a new cluster at the PCF Sparkletots Preschool at Fengshan Block 126.
[SINGAPORE] Singapore confirmed 73 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday (March 25) - the largest increase in a day, which brought the total number of cases here to 631, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said.

Two new clusters have formed - the first has 18 cases linked to a new cluster at the PCF Sparkletots Pre-school at Fengshan Block 126. Of these, 14 cases staff at the pre-school, while four are family members of case 601 - a 47-year-old Singaporean woman.

The second new cluster comprises three staff members at Dover Court International School.

Of the 73 new cases , 38 were imported. All except one of the imported cases were returning residents and long-term pass holders who had travelled to Europe, North America, Asean and other parts of Asia.

There were 27 cases linked to clusters or previous cases, while contact tracing is ongoing for eight cases that are not linked to travel or previous cases, MOH said.

Five more cases were discharged from hospital. To date, 160 patients have fully recovered from the infection and discharged. 

Among the 404 patients still in hospital, a total of 17 are in critical condition in the intensive care unit. 

"65 cases who are clinically well but still test positive for Covid-19 have been transferred to Concord International Hospital, Mount Elizabeth Hospital and the Community Isolation Facility at D’Resort NTUC for isolation and care," the ministry said.

As of noon on Wednesday, the MOH had identified 8,930 close contacts who have been quarantined. Of these, 2,643 are currently quarantined while 6,287 have completed their quarantine.

Health Minister Gan Kim Yong on Wednesday told the House that the number of coronavirus cases will continue to rise in coming weeks, as some of the 200,000 overseas Singaporeans return home.

He noted that the number of cases in Singapore had more than doubled last week.

Singapore announced its strictest measures to date in the fight against Covid-19 a day earlier, which included closing all entertainment outlets, limiting gatherings outside work and school to 10 people or fewer, and suspending all centre-based tuition and enrichment classes.

To deter people from travelling overseas, any Singapore resident or long-term pass holder who leaves Singapore from Friday will be charged unsubsidised rates should they be hospitalised in public hospitals for Covid-19 treatment.

They will also not be able to claim from MediShield Life or Integrated Shield Plans for these treatments at public and private hospitals.

The tough measures will take effect on 11.59pm on Thursday and will be in place until the end of April, at least.

To assist businesses and Singaporeans in coping with the economic impact of the outbreak, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat will present a supplementary Budget in Parliament on Thursday. It will detail additional support measures for workers, businesses and households.

The coronavirus has so far infected more than 436,000 people worldwide and killed over 19,600.

THE STRAITS TIMES

