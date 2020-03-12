Coronavirus: 9 new cases confirmed, 5 imported cases

[SINGAPORE] A total of nine new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Singapore, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Thursday (March 12).

Five of these are imported cases, and one is linked to a previous case.

The remaining three cases are linked to a private dinner function held at Joy Garden restaurant at Safra Jurong on Feb 15, which is Singapore's largest cluster with 43 cases.

This brings the total number of cases in Singapore to 187. Of these, nine are in critical condition and in the intensive care unit, while 96 have fully recovered and been discharged from hospital.

