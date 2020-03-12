You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Coronavirus: 9 new cases confirmed, 5 imported cases

Thu, Mar 12, 2020 - 9:15 PM

[SINGAPORE] A total of nine new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Singapore, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Thursday (March 12).

Five of these are imported cases, and one is linked to a previous case.

The remaining three cases are linked to a private dinner function held at Joy Garden restaurant at Safra Jurong on Feb 15, which is Singapore's largest cluster with 43 cases.

This brings the total number of cases in Singapore to 187. Of these, nine are in critical condition and in the intensive care unit, while 96 have fully recovered and been discharged from hospital.

THE STRAITS TIMES

Government & Economy

Covid-19 outbreak will continue for some time - a year, and maybe longer, says PM Lee

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

IMDA suspends Zero Mobile's licence on failure to address outstanding billing disputes

Singapore identifying citizens at Malaysia Islamic meeting with reported Covid-19 cases

Thailand reports biggest daily rise in new novel coronavirus cases

Hubei province to lift production curbs, ease travel restrictions for some regions

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 12, 2020 08:44 PM
Companies & Markets

SIAEC management takes pay cut of 5-12% amid Covid-19 outbreak

SENIOR executives and managers at SIA Engineering Company (SIAEC), a subsidiary of Singapore Airlines, will take pay...

Mar 12, 2020 08:19 PM
Government & Economy

Covid-19 outbreak will continue for some time - a year, and maybe longer, says PM Lee

[SINGAPORE] The Covid-19 outbreak will continue for some time - a year, and maybe longer - said Prime Minister Lee...

Mar 12, 2020 07:44 PM
Companies & Markets

SIAS to hold independent engagement sessions for PnP holders from March 23

THE Securities Investors Association Singapore (SIAS) is reassuring preference and preferential (PnP) holders that...

Mar 12, 2020 07:10 PM
Garage

Two startups from Singapore-based accelerator compete for US$1m cash prize at Chivas Venture 2020

TWO startups from Singapore-based accelerator ImpacTech are preparing to go head to head for a US$1 million cash...

Mar 12, 2020 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.