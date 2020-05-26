Coronavirus measures 'disastrous' for children: watchdog

Get our introductory offer at only
[THE HAGUE] The coronavirus pandemic will have a "disastrous" impact on children's rights worldwide, making them more vulnerable to forced labour and underage marriage, a rights group said on Tuesday.
The economic shock from lockdowns would also leave governments short of money for...
