Coronavirus: No new cases in Singapore on Sunday; total stays at 89

There are no new cases of the coronavirus disease, said the Health Ministry (MOH) on Sunday (Feb 23), and the total number stays at 89.

[SINGAPORE] There are no new cases of the coronavirus disease, said the Health Ministry (MOH) on Sunday (Feb 23), and the total number stays at 89.

Two more have been discharged, which means a total of 51 have fully recovered and been discharged from hospital since the first case was confirmed a month ago, on Jan 23.

Most of the 38 confirmed cases who are still hospitalised are stable or improving. Five are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

As of noon on Sunday, MOH has identified 2,812 close contacts, with 908 currently quarantined. Another 1,904 have completed their quarantine.

The Grace Assembly of God remains the largest cluster.

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Terms & conditions Sign up

Other clusters so far are the Life Church and Missions Singapore, the Yong Thai Hang health products shop, the Grand Hyatt Singapore and a Seletar Aerospace Heights construction site.

When asked on Friday, health officials did not comment on whether Singapore would be lowering its disease outbreak status to yellow given that more than half the total cases have recovered.

Singapore's Disease Outbreak Response System Condition (Dorscon) level has been at orange for two weeks, since Feb 7.

Orange means the disease is severe with transmission, but is generally contained, and has moderate to high public health impact.

Yellow refers either to a mild infection, or a severe infection that is not spreading here, but about which the community needs to be careful.

THE STRAITS TIMES