You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Coronavirus: No new cases in Singapore on Sunday; total stays at 89

Sun, Feb 23, 2020 - 8:09 PM

file792z4t4lzti7y6ltnrl.jpg
There are no new cases of the coronavirus disease, said the Health Ministry (MOH) on Sunday (Feb 23), and the total number stays at 89.
PHOTO: AFP

[SINGAPORE] There are no new cases of the coronavirus disease, said the Health Ministry (MOH) on Sunday (Feb 23), and the total number stays at 89.

Two more have been discharged, which means a total of 51 have fully recovered and been discharged from hospital since the first case was confirmed a month ago, on Jan 23.

Most of the 38 confirmed cases who are still hospitalised are stable or improving. Five are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

As of noon on Sunday, MOH has identified 2,812 close contacts, with 908 currently quarantined. Another 1,904 have completed their quarantine.

The Grace Assembly of God remains the largest cluster.

SEE ALSO

Avoid non-essential travel to Daegu and Cheongdo in South Korea, says MOH

Other clusters so far are the Life Church and Missions Singapore, the Yong Thai Hang health products shop, the Grand Hyatt Singapore and a Seletar Aerospace Heights construction site.

When asked on Friday, health officials did not comment on whether Singapore would be lowering its disease outbreak status to yellow given that more than half the total cases have recovered.

Singapore's Disease Outbreak Response System Condition (Dorscon) level has been at orange for two weeks, since Feb 7.

Orange means the disease is severe with transmission, but is generally contained, and has moderate to high public health impact.

Yellow refers either to a mild infection, or a severe infection that is not spreading here, but about which the community needs to be careful.

THE STRAITS TIMES

Government & Economy

Avoid non-essential travel to Daegu and Cheongdo in South Korea, says MOH

Japan confirms four more coronavirus cases, to close a school for two days

Trump plans to raise issue of religious freedom with Indian PM Modi: official

Twitter suspends group of pro-Bloomberg accounts over 'platform manipulation'

South Korea reports 142 more virus cases, bringing tally to 346

UK begins repatriating citizens from virus-stricken Japan cruise ship

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 23, 2020 07:29 PM
Government & Economy

Avoid non-essential travel to Daegu and Cheongdo in South Korea, says MOH

[SINGAPORE] The Ministry of Health (MOH) has advised travellers to avoid non-essential trips to two places in South...

Feb 23, 2020 04:58 PM
Companies & Markets

SGX grants Hong Leong Asia time extension to release FY19 results

HONG Leong Asia has been granted a time extension by the Singapore Exchange (SGX) to release its FY2019 results by...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly