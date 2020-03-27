You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Coronavirus pushes Zimbabwe to re-introduce use of US dollar

Fri, Mar 27, 2020 - 7:06 AM

nz_usd_270347.jpg
Zimbabwe has re-introduced the use of foreign currency for domestic transactions in what was seen as a bid to tap into private forex savings as the country gears up for the battle against the novel coronavirus.
PHOTO: AFP

[HARARE] Zimbabwe has re-introduced the use of foreign currency for domestic transactions in what was seen as a bid to tap into private forex savings as the country gears up for the battle against the novel coronavirus.

In a statement the central bank governor John Mangudya said the move is part of "measures to mitigate the devastating impact of Covid-19 on the Zimbabwean society and the economy".

The government outlawed the use of foreign currency as legal tender last June after having used a basket of currencies when hyperinflation forced the government to ditch the Zimbabwe dollar in 2009.

The US dollar became the main currency for payment of goods and services, but a shortage of greenbacks forced the government to introduced a quasi currency called the bond note which was supposed to be equal to the US dollar in 2016.

In February 2019, Zimbabwe launched currency reforms including reintroducing the local currency and banned the use of the US dollar in a bid to solve a monetary crisis.

SEE ALSO

Fox News slammed for talking hair, nails during pandemic

The use of the Zimbabwe dollar as the sole legal tender led to a spike of inflation which now stands at 540 per cent.

The government said it was "making it easier for the transacting public to conduct business during this difficult period by making available an option to use free funds to pay for goods and services chargeable in local currency".

But labour economist Godfrey Kanyenze says Thursday's move was inevitable and the government has used the coronavirus pandemic as an excuse to try to stabilise the economy.

"We held a tripartite negotiation forum meeting with the government some two weeks ago, and business and labour agreed the Zimbabwe dollar was doomed. The government tacitly agreed," he told AFP.

While the statement suggests the legalisation of the use of foreign currency was temporary, Mr Kanyenze said he believed the measure would stay in place long term.

AFP

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 27, 2020 07:12 AM
Banking & Finance

Sponsors aim to buy back cheap debt

[LONDON] Sponsors are looking to profit from what they consider overselling in Europe's leveraged loan market and...

Mar 27, 2020 07:04 AM
Consumer

Fox News slammed for talking hair, nails during pandemic

[WASHINGTON] A Fox News host sparked a firestorm of outrage on Thursday by voicing concern over how women are going...

Mar 27, 2020 07:02 AM
Government & Economy

EU leaders give Eurogroup two weeks for virus response

[BRUSSELS] EU leaders on Thursday gave the finance ministers of the 19-member eurozone single currency bloc two...

Mar 27, 2020 07:00 AM
Government & Economy

Spain virus toll passes 4,000 but death rate slows

[MADRID] Spain's coronavirus toll surged above 4,000 on Thursday but the increase in both fatalities and infections...

Mar 27, 2020 06:58 AM
Government & Economy

Italy's dead overwhelm morgues as virus toll tops 8,000

[BERGAMO, Italy] An overwhelmed Italian city at the heart of the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday sent more of its...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.