Coronavirus: Singapore confirms 2 new local cases; 1 appears to have no link to previous cases

[SINGAPORE] Two more Singaporeans were confirmed to have been infected by the coronavirus, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Thursday (Feb 6). One did not travel to China recently and does not seem to be linked to previous cases.

The patient with no clear link to past cases tested positive for the virus late on Wednesday night. Contact tracing is still in progress, with a focus on identifying any links the patient may have with past cases or travellers from China.

The other case announced on Thursday also has no recent travel history to China but he went to a conference at the Grand Hyatt Singapore hotel last month, which was attended by two South Koreans and a Malaysian who tested positive for the virus after they left Singapore.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in Singapore to 30, of which 11 are Singaporeans.

So far, all previously announced confirmed cases have been either Chinese nationals from Hubei, or individuals with links to travellers who are Chinese nationals.

All of these cases have been isolated and ring-fenced, said MOH.

"But we must be prepared for the possibility of new infection clusters involving locals within the community, not linked with recent travel to China or contact with recent PRC travellers," said the ministry, noting that this has already happened in several places outside mainland China.

“We stand ready to ramp up our measures even more once we have some findings from the ongoing investigations.”

The two new cases announced on Thursday are in stable condition. Of the remaining cases, 25 are stable or improving, and one has been discharged.

But the condition of two cases has worsened.

One is now in critical condition in the intensive care unit, and another requires additional oxygen support.

