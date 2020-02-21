You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Coronavirus weakens job market for record number of China graduates

Fri, Feb 21, 2020 - 1:58 PM

nz_jobfair_210236.jpg
The coronavirus outbreak is denting the prospects of this year's record 8.7 million-strong Chinese university graduating class, with many students stuck at home just as the corporate recruitment season usually swings into high gear.
PHOTO: REUTERS

 

[BEIJING] The coronavirus outbreak is denting the prospects of this year's record 8.7 million-strong Chinese university graduating class, with many students stuck at home just as the corporate recruitment season usually swings into high gear.

Graduates are worrying less about catching the virus than the impact it will have on their careers as company-organised recruiting events on campuses across China are pushed back or cancelled amid nationwide bans on public gatherings to avoid the spread of disease.

"Companies are recruiting fewer people than last year and competition will get even more fierce. I can't be sure if I'll be able to find a job," Di Qingyu, a philosophy student at Nanjing University, told Reuters via WeChat.

The period after Chinese New Year is normally high season for student job seekers, of whom there are 400,000 more than last year.

SEE ALSO

HSBC offers cash management advice for Singapore firms amid outbreak

With many firms hit hard by a collapse in consumption and shedding workers already, students trying to get their foot on the ladder are bracing for an unusually competitive market. The approaching job hunting season is likely the last time they can secure an offer before graduating in June or July.

The proportion of companies seeking more than 500 new employees fell by more than half after the outbreak to just 2.2 per cent, according to a report from Zhaopin, a recruitment website.

There were steep declines in demand for graduate students in particular in the 10 days after Chinese New Year compared to a year earlier, according to data compiled by GoguData.

A growing number of firms have started to lay off workers as the epidemic, which has killed more than 2,100 people in mainland China and infected over 74,000, takes its toll on small-to-medium sized businesses.

One recent graduate, who wanted to remain anonymous, told Reuters her job offer at a tech startup in Beijing was cancelled after someone in the office caught the virus. The job was later offered again if she joined in mid March, but she isn't sure if the company will keep its word.

A fourth-year student in optics surnamed Huang said he saw positions he'd been interested in previously removed from company websites, and he thinks he missed other opportunities as firms were not able to come into colleges.

"I understand," said Mr Huang, who declined to give his full name because the virus is a sensitive topic in China and he did not want to jeopardise his job prospects.

"I think companies really have no alternative."

FEWER OPTIONS

Policymakers have vowed to ward off large-scale job losses. But graduates will face a "complex and severe" situation in the first half of this year, Ministry of Education official Wang Hui told a Beijing press conference last week.

Joining the army, volunteering in China's generally poorer western regions, or entering village-level government are among the career options that will be promoted, said Mr Wang.

Ms Di said she's not interested in any of these options. She'll soon finish her internship at a media firm - which she's completing online after the office closed due to virus controls - and hopes to find something before then.

"Those looking for jobs need to adjust their mindset and prepare for a drawn-out battle," said one company, Mianbao Qiuzhi, that offers career advice and training services for students, in an article posted on its WeChat account.

"As soon as businesses regain their strength, one position will be sure to see a hundred applicants," it said.

If Mr Huang doesn't find a job this spring, he plans to try again in the autumn, when there's usually another round of hiring.

One place he won't be looking for jobs is the catering and entertainment sectors. Both have been hit especially hard by the outbreak.

"As far as I can, I'll avoid the industries that have struggled to resist the epidemic," Mr Huang said via WeChat. "I'd worry that other things might happen in the future."

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Japan to limit foreign ownership in 12 sectors: sources

Coronavirus widens Hong Kong anger at government, China

Malaysia's Jan CPI up 1.6% y-o-y, fastest since May 2018

Tokyo to cancel or postpone major indoor events for next 3 weeks: report

South Korea's February exports to China shrink as coronavirus hits supply chains

Soft inflation adds to Japan's economic woes, keeps Bank of Japan under pressure

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 21, 2020 02:03 PM
Government & Economy

Japan to limit foreign ownership in 12 sectors: sources

[TOKYO] Japan is finalising a plan that will tighten scrutiny of foreign investment in 12 key sectors, four...

Feb 21, 2020 02:03 PM
Banking & Finance

HSBC offers cash management advice for Singapore firms amid outbreak

HSBC Singapore will provide cash management advice and speed up the handling of urgent payments for Singapore...

Feb 21, 2020 01:34 PM
Stocks

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Friday afternoon down 0.1% on day

SINGAPORE stocks resumed trading on Friday afternoon slightly down, with the Straits Times Index declining 0.1 per...

Feb 21, 2020 01:29 PM
Companies & Markets

CNMC Goldmine Q4 profit plunges 80.5% on lower sales

CATALIST-LISTED CNMC Goldmine Holdings on Friday posted a profit attributable to owners of US$244,004 for its fiscal...

Feb 21, 2020 01:04 PM
Banking & Finance

Top HSBC Asia retail banker promoted to global role in merged wealth business

[HONG KONG] HSBC Holdings has named Kevin Martin, its head of Asia Pacific retail banking and wealth management unit...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly