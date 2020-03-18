You are here

Could hope for slowdown in coronavirus infections in 8-12 days: France health minister

Wed, Mar 18, 2020 - 4:32 PM

France could hope to start seeing a slowdown of coronavirus infections in about eight to 12 days following the government's decision to lock down the country, Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Wednesday.
[PARIS] France could hope to start seeing a slowdown of coronavirus infections in about eight to 12 days following the government's decision to lock down the country, Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Wednesday.

"We will intervene where necessary to make sure people respect the confinement. When I look outside my window, I see that gradually people are getting the message," Mr Veran told LCI TV.

