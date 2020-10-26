You are here

Home > Government & Economy
VIRUS OUTBREAK: SOCIAL IMPACT

Covid-19 and Singapore's wealth gap

Mon, Oct 26, 2020 - 5:50 AM
kellyng@sph.com.sg@KellyNgBT

rk_SG_261020.jpg
The Covid-19 virus has, in just months, unleashed an unprecedented crisis for countries and disrupted the lives of millions around the world.
PHOTO: ST FILE

Singapore

THE Covid-19 virus has, in just months, unleashed an unprecedented crisis for countries and disrupted the lives of millions around the world.

On the ground, different segments of the economy have been hit to different extents. Those working and living in Singapore are no exception.

For professionals able to work remotely, the pandemic presented an inconvenience - one that largely called for adapting to new working routines.

The shift to working from home, however, has left blue-collar workers behind. Many have continued to work and risk infection on the frontlines, while a significant chunk of them were laid off.

SEE ALSO

Upper East Side Gallery quietly opens as estate queries pour in

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Safe management restrictions have left some businesses reeling, while an increasingly digitised economy offered new demands for the entrepreneurial ones to tap.

While a fresh Credit Suisse report this month said it's still early days to figure out what the crisis has done to global wealth distribution, there are pockets of evidence that certain groups, low-skilled workers in particular, have been hit hard and the worst is not behind them yet.

In Singapore, a boom in stock investments, rising property purchases, stubborn COE prices and staggered recovery across sectors tell the story of a K-shaped recovery.

READ MORE: Lower-income hit hardest by Covid-19, as better off still buying stocks, homes, cars

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 25, 2020 06:30 PM
Companies & Markets

Transcorp unit director stops legal action to recover S$2.6m without consulting company

A DIRECTOR of Transcorp Holdings' subsidiary, Regal Motors, has ceased legal action to recover S$2.64 million from a...

Oct 25, 2020 05:17 PM
Companies & Markets

VibroPower founder hits back ahead of potential ouster

VIBROPOWER Corporation already supplies power generators to quarters in the real estate sector, and competition is...

Oct 25, 2020 04:23 PM
Government & Economy

Five new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including two in dorms

[SINGAPORE] There were five new Covid-19 cases confirmed as at Sunday noon - two locally transmitted, three imported...

Oct 25, 2020 03:44 PM
Consumer

Coca-Cola European Partners in talks to buy Coca-Cola Amatil

[SYDNEY] Coca-Cola European Partners is in advanced talks to acquire Australia's Coca-Cola Amatil, Bloomberg News...

Oct 25, 2020 03:39 PM
Technology

Apple 5G iPhones arrive with an alphabet soup of abbreviations

[NEW YORK] Welcome to the four flavors of 5G.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Malaysia rulers to meet to consider PM Muhyiddin's emergency proposal

Five new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including two in dorms

VibroPower founder hits back ahead of potential ouster

What will New York real estate look like next year?

Nanofilm IPO shares priced at S$2.59; subscribed 19 times

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for