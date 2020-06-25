You are here

Covid-19 case numbers expected to rise in coming weeks; community testing efforts expanded

Thu, Jun 25, 2020 - 7:21 PM
@MindyTanBT

THE number of Covid-19 infections will likely rise from next week, as Singapore enters week two of Phase Two, said the Covid-19 multi-ministry taskforce on Thursday, adding that community testing efforts have been, and will continue to be expanded.

From July 1, all individuals aged 13 and...

Government & Economy

