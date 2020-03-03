You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Covid-19: Chan Chun Sing calls on landlords to 'do their part' as tenants clamour for lower rents

Tue, Mar 03, 2020 - 12:03 PM
leowhma@sph.com.sg@AnnabethLeowBT

SINGAPORE’S major landlords should “do their part together” amid the business impact of the Covid-19 outbreak, Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing has suggested.

Speaking in the House on Tuesday, Mr Chan weighed in on the feud between some mall owners and their food and beverage tenants, over the delivery of promised rental rebates.

The issue, which cropped up in a statement by the Restaurant Association of Singapore (RAS) on Sunday night, was also raised by Member of Parliament Liang Eng Hwa (Holland-Bukit Timah GRC).

Government agency Enterprise Singapore has been in “close consultation” with both the RAS and the Singapore Retailers Association as they work with landlords, “and I would like to urge all the major landlords to do their part together”, Mr Chan replied.

He added that some public officers have been working around the clock over the past week, “trying to urge both sides to come to terms with each other”.

SEE ALSO

WHO says world in uncharted territory as US coronavirus toll rises

“Yes, we are aware that there are some issues between the retailers and the landlords. Let me just say this: We are all in this together,” he maintained. “The whole Singapore economy depends on businesses, landlords, retailers, everyone working together.”

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat last month announced targeted support measures such as a property tax rebate of 15 per cent for certain commercial properties, which Mr Heng, who is also the finance minister, then urged landlords to translate into lower rents for their tenants.

Since then, “it has come to our attention that there is an entire spectrum of responses”, Mr Chan said on Tuesday. While some landlords “have proactively gone out of their way to share the rebates”, he also found that others “are still taking a bit of time to roll out their packages”.

He had earlier noted that “Covid-19 is badly hurting our tourism and aviation sectors” on a projected plunge in visitors, while “retail and food services have also been severely affected”.

“It would be very short-sighted for landlords to try to stinge and save a bit, here and there, instead of passing on some of the benefits to the tenants,” Mr Chan then said in his reply to Mr Liang.

Calling the relationship a long-term one, he noted: “When the tenants do well, the landlords do well. When the landlords do well, they need to share it with their tenants.”

The minister added that “Singapore is not that big an economy”, and remarked pointedly: “I think all of us would have long memories.”

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 3, 2020 11:50 AM
Companies & Markets

OCBC enables instant car loan approvals

OCBC customers can now apply and get approval for car loans within 60 seconds, thanks to a new digital process that...

Mar 3, 2020 11:50 AM
Banking & Finance

PingAn's OneConnect joins consortium led by V3 group in digibank race

PING An Insurance's OneConnect, which bowed out of the digital banking race in Singapore, has emerged as the...

Mar 3, 2020 11:38 AM
Government & Economy

SMEs, trade groups to get more help to team up for industry growth

SMALL businesses in Singapore can look forward to a slew of new measures to help them expand, including more support...

Mar 3, 2020 11:37 AM
Technology

Tencent extends warranty for Nintendo Switches in China as virus hits sales

[BEIJING] Chinese tech giant Tencent said on Tuesday it would extend warranty for Nintendo Switches purchased in...

Mar 3, 2020 11:34 AM
Transport

China's Geely invests US$326m to build satellites for autonomous cars

[BEIJING] China's Zhejiang Geely Holding Group said on Tuesday it was investing 2.27 billion yuan (S$453 million) in...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.