You are here

Home > Government & Economy
VIRUS OUTBREAK

Covid-19 cuts G-20 GDP by record 3.4% in first quarter: OECD

In case of a second wave of the pandemic, the economic output could shrink by as much as 7.6%
Fri, Jun 12, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Paris

MEASURES to curtail the coronavirus outbreak caused a 3.4 per cent drop in gross domestic product (GDP) for the Group of 20 (G-20) major economies in the first three months of 2020, the largest decline since records began in 1998, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Bright spots for Singapore despite less globalised world post-pandemic

US dollar shortage in March threatened to spark off another financial crisis

Singapore's role on global stage hinges on it being united, strong at home: SM Teo

Over 95,000 employers in Singapore to receive S$450m in wage credits by June 30

Asia, Euro stocks and US futures slump on Fed caution, virus fears

Fed forecast points to funds rate near zero through end of 2021

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 12, 2020 12:27 AM
Banking & Finance

Eurozone bonds rally after Fed, supply deluge

[AMSTERDAM] Eurozone government bonds rallied on Thursday after the US Federal Reserve signalled it plans years of...

Jun 12, 2020 12:11 AM
Energy & Commodities

US development agency proposes financing of nuclear power exports

[WASHINGTON] A US development agency proposed lifting restrictions on the financing of advanced nuclear energy...

Jun 12, 2020 12:02 AM
Stocks

SIX joins European stock exchange big league after sealing BME deal

[MADRID] Swiss company SIX on Thursday became Europe's third largest stock exchange operator by revenues after...

Jun 11, 2020 11:56 PM
Transport

Elon Musk weighs in on Tesla's stock again, this time with 'Lol' and an Internet meme

[LONDON] Tesla shares have been soaring in the weeks since Elon Musk said he thought they were too high. The chief...

Jun 11, 2020 11:45 PM
Consumer

Unilever picks Britain as best option as it ends Anglo-Dutch era

[AMSTERDAM] Unilever proposed on Thursday to ditch its dual Anglo-Dutch legal structure and create a single company...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.