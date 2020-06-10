You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Covid-19 magnifies challenges to business in China: European business group

Wed, Jun 10, 2020 - 9:45 AM

nz_pudong_100668.jpg
The Covid-19 epidemic has exacerbated already worrisome trends to doing business in China amid slowing revenue growth, regulatory obstacles and the clout of the state-owned sector, a European business group said on Wednesday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BEIJING] The Covid-19 epidemic has exacerbated already worrisome trends to doing business in China amid slowing revenue growth, regulatory obstacles and the clout of the state-owned sector, a European business group said on Wednesday.

Only half of European companies surveyed said that...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Japan wants to take lead for G-7 statement on Hong Kong: Abe

China's May PPI -3.7% y-o-y, CPI +2.4%

Australia consumer sentiment rebounds to pre-pandemic levels: survey

Chinese companies put US listing plans on ice as tensions mount

South Korea's May unemployment rate surges to 10-year high

Japan April core machinery orders fall 12.0% m-o-m

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 10, 2020 10:03 AM
Government & Economy

Japan wants to take lead for G-7 statement on Hong Kong: Abe

[TOKYO] Japan wants to take the lead among Group of Seven nations on issuing a statement about the situation in Hong...

Jun 10, 2020 10:00 AM
Government & Economy

China's May PPI -3.7% y-o-y, CPI +2.4%

[BEIJING] China's May factory gate prices fell by the sharpest annual rate in more than four years, official data...

Jun 10, 2020 09:56 AM
Technology

Nintendo says 300,000 accounts breached after hack

[TOKYO] Japanese gaming giant Nintendo has admitted that hackers have breached 300,000 accounts since early April,...

Jun 10, 2020 09:54 AM
Stocks

Singapore shares advance at Wednesday's open; STI up 0.5%

SINGAPORE shares rebounded on Wednesday morning, after...

Jun 10, 2020 09:42 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks open higher on Wednesday

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks started with further gains on Wednesday, extending their advance into an eighth day on...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.