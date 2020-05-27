You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Covid-19 patients visited 2 supermarkets in Bukit Panjang, Jurong West market and hawker centre

Wed, May 27, 2020 - 3:15 PM

[SINGAPORE] Two NTUC FairPrice supermarkets in Bukit Panjang and a market and hawker centre in Jurong West have been added to a list of public places visited by Covid-19 patients.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) added these three spots to the four locations on the list that was first...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Singapore's financial position to be 'a lot weaker' in coming years, says DPM Heng

Malaysian wins landmark right to challenge Muslim gay sex ban

Thai parliament urged to pass record 1.9t baht virus stimulus bill

UK's Boris Johnson faces grilling over support for top aide

EU unveils 750b euro plan for coronavirus recovery

China to allow Singapore and other countries to apply for 'green channel' for flights: state media

BREAKING NEWS

May 27, 2020 11:06 PM
Banking & Finance

Banks in Denmark may face a US$24b capital shortfall

[COPENHAGEN] Several of Denmark's biggest banks will see their so-called bail-in buffers come under intense pressure...

May 27, 2020 10:47 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore's financial position to be 'a lot weaker' in coming years, says DPM Heng

WITH almost S$100 billion set aside to combat Covid-19, Singapore’s financial position will be “a lot weaker” in the...

May 27, 2020 10:29 PM
Government & Economy

Malaysian wins landmark right to challenge Muslim gay sex ban

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia's top court has given the go-ahead for a man to challenge an Islamic ban on sex "against the...

May 27, 2020 10:05 PM
Banking & Finance

Sterling falls as concerns linger over negative rates, Brexit transition

[LONDON] Sterling retreated below US$1.23 on Wednesday as the dollar regained some strength and investors' focus...

May 27, 2020 09:41 PM
Stocks

US: Wall Street opens higher on recovery optimism

[NEW YORK] US stock indexes gained at the open on Wednesday as a pickup in business activity fueled hopes of a post-...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.