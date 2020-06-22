Covid-19 patients visited supermarkets in Jalan Kayu, Serangoon North and Jurong West

Get our introductory offer at only
[SINGAPORE] Two Sheng Siong supermarkets and an NTUC FairPrice outlet have been added to the list of public places visited by Covid-19 patients while they were still infectious.
An infected patient was at the Sheng Siong supermarket at 7 Jurong West Avenue 5 on June 9 from 7.50am to 8....
