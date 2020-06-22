You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Covid-19 patients visited supermarkets in Jalan Kayu, Serangoon North and Jurong West

Mon, Jun 22, 2020 - 3:17 PM
UPDATED Mon, Jun 22, 2020 - 11:31 PM

doc7b4hfdovz0pwjr5cm9z_doc7amfcbbeiys1fmm8viqo.jpg
Migrant workers living in dormitories make up the remaining 217 cases on Monday, taking Singapore's total to 42,313.
PHOTO: SPH

[SINGAPORE] Two Sheng Siong supermarkets and an NTUC FairPrice outlet have been added to the list of public places visited by Covid-19 patients while they were still infectious.

An infected patient was at the Sheng Siong supermarket at 7 Jurong West Avenue 5 on June 9 from 7.50am to 8....

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

India, China commanders meet after border clash

No second wave of coronavirus says White House adviser Kudlow

Bank of England's Bailey says QE bond sales should precede rate rises

Thai trials of Covid-19 vaccine reach make-or-break stage

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

NTUC extends seniors' discounts, price freeze on daily essentials

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 22, 2020 11:20 PM
Companies & Markets

Starland says subsidiaries' frozen accounts make up a fifth of group's cash and bank balance

CATALIST-listed Chinese property developer Starland Holdings, in response to queries from the Singapore Exchange...

Jun 22, 2020 11:08 PM
Companies & Markets

ValueMax expects more unredeemed pledges, higher credit loss for moneylending business

PAWNBROKER ValueMax Group on Monday said it is not affected by government-mandated loan repayment or interest...

Jun 22, 2020 10:46 PM
Government & Economy

India, China commanders meet after border clash

[NEW DELHI] Indian and Chinese military commanders met on Monday to try to ease tensions at their disputed Himalayan...

Jun 22, 2020 10:27 PM
Companies & Markets

Shareholders of Old Noble entitled to receive more than 96% of the shares of Noble

THE board of Noble Group Holdings on Monday evening said that as of the registration deadline of June 19, 2020,...

Jun 22, 2020 10:19 PM
Government & Economy

No second wave of coronavirus says White House adviser Kudlow

[WASHINGTON] White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Monday there is no second wave of the coronavirus...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.