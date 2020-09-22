Covid-19 Support Grant extended to end December, but with revised eligibility criteria

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
[SINGAPORE] A grant that helps Singaporeans and permanent residents who lost their jobs or suffered significant income loss due to the pandemic will be extended to the end of this year, but with revised eligibility criteria.
From Oct 1, those applying for the Covid-19 Support Grant (CSG)...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes