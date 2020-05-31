Covid-19 testing completed for all nursing home residents and staff

Get our introductory offer at only
[SINGAPORE] All nursing home staff members and residents have now been tested, said the Health Ministry.
After one round of suveillance swab tests conducted on about 13,200 residents and 9,000 staff, only five have tested positive.
Four are residents of Orange Valley Nursing Home...
