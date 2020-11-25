You are here

Covid-19 testing of Tekka Centre stallholders to be conducted on Thursday: MOH

Wed, Nov 25, 2020 - 3:30 PM
UPDATED Wed, Nov 25, 2020 - 11:32 PM

yq-moh-25112020.jpg
There were no new community cases and none from worker's dormitories for the 15th day in a row.
BT PHOTO: ALPHONSUS CHERN

[SINGAPORE] The Ministry of Health (MOH) will be conducting Covid-19 testing near Little India MRT for stallholders in and around Tekka Centre.

The testing operations which will take place on Thursday (Nov 26) are part of the progressive rollout of community surveillance testing, said the...

Nov 25, 2020 11:23 PM
Nov 25, 2020 11:17 PM
Nov 25, 2020 10:53 PM
Nov 25, 2020 10:43 PM
Nov 25, 2020 10:40 PM
