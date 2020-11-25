Covid-19 testing of Tekka Centre stallholders to be conducted on Thursday: MOH

Get our introductory offer at only
[SINGAPORE] The Ministry of Health (MOH) will be conducting Covid-19 testing near Little India MRT for stallholders in and around Tekka Centre.
The testing operations which will take place on Thursday (Nov 26) are part of the progressive rollout of community surveillance testing, said the...
