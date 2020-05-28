Covid patients were at Bt Panjang FairPrice, market in Jurong West

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
TWO NTUC FairPrice supermarkets in Bukit Panjang and a market and hawker centre in Jurong West have been added to a list of public places visited by Covid-19 patients.
The Ministry of Health added these three spots to the four locations on the list that was first provided...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes