CPF Board names Augustin Lee CEO as Ng Chee Peng exits public service after 30 years

CENTRAL Provident Fund Board (CPF Board) chief executive officer Ng Chee Peng is stepping down from the post effective April 1, 2019 as he is leaving the Singapore public service after 30 years. Augustin Lee, deputy secretary of the Ministry of Manpower (MOM), will assume the role from the same date.

Mr Lee, MOM’s deputy secretary since 2010, had previously held various appointments in the Ministry of Health as well as the Ministry of Trade and Industry. He was also principal private secretary to then senior minister Goh Chok Tong.

In a statement, Aubeck Kam, permanent secretary (Manpower), put on record MOM's appreciation to Mr Ng for his leadership of the CPF Board.

"Under Chee Peng, the CPF Board has provided members greater assurance in their retirement, improved members' service experience, enhanced the board’s digital shopfront, and extended and deepened its engagement with members," Mr Kam said.

As CPF Board CEO, a role he took on in March 2015, Mr Ng spearheaded the implementation of policy initiatives recommended by the CPF Advisory Panel. These included various options to help CPF members grow their retirement savings and receive payouts that better meet their retirement needs, as well as greater flexibility to transfer their CPF balances to loved ones.

He also led the board’s digital transformation journey, enabling the board to be the first government agency to implement the use of PayNow in its services. He also implemented call authentication for its call-services in March 2017 to allow for greater convenience and security in receiving personal information over the phone. During his tenure, the board’s my cpf mobile application and my cpf eServices profile page were revamped to provide an enhanced user interface and personalised experience to members.

According to the CPF Board, Mr Ng also played a “pivotal role” in extending and deepening the board’s engagement with members. This is through annual CPF retirement planning campaigns and roadshows and new social media channels to reach out to Singaporeans.