You are here

Home > Government & Economy

CPF Retirement Sum Scheme to be capped at age 90 for higher payouts

Mon, Nov 04, 2019 - 5:33 PM
janiceh@sph.com.sg@JaniceHengBT

CENTRAL Provident Fund (CPF) payouts under the Retirement Sum Scheme (RSS) will now last up till the age of 90 at most, down from 95 previously, Manpower Minister Josephine Teo said in Parliament on Monday.

The move was made in response to feedback and after a review of the scheme by the MOM and CPF Board. It will allow for higher payouts for some members, while no one will see their payouts reduced, she emphasised.

The RSS is the main CPF retirement income scheme today, before the first cohort of mandatory CPF Life members reaches payout eligibility age in 2023. Even for that first cohort, those who do not have at least S$60,000 in their Retirement Account at age 65 will not be put automatically on CPF Life, and will be on RSS.

The RSS base payout generally lasts 20 years from the payout eligibility age of 65, till age 85. In 2008 and 2016 respectively, extra interest and additional extra interest - earned from age 55 onwards - were introduced. This is used to extend payouts beyond the 20-year period, to age 95 at most, "to protect members from outliving their RSS payouts".

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The government received feedback from members who felt the duration up till age 95 was too long. The RSS payout rules will thus be changed.

SEE ALSO

No change to CPF interest rates, HDB mortgage rate for July-September

All extra interest earned from age 55 till payouts start will now be used to increase the payout amount. Extra interest earned after payouts start will be used to extend the duration, up to age 90 at most.

Mrs Teo gave the illustrative example of a 65-year-old who is starting RSS payouts today and would have a monthly payout of S$470 for 30 years under current rules. Under the new rules, his payout will increase to S$520 but end at age 90, after 25 years.

All RSS members who turn 65 from July 1, 2020 will be on the new payout rules. For older members already receiving payouts, the new rules will apply from Jan 1 if the resulting payout is higher than their current one. Around 60,000 older members will see their payouts increase as a result.

Based on 2018 statistics, about a third of CPF members are expected to live beyond 90, and a fifth beyond 95. Those who prefer a longer payout duration have the option of joining CPF Life before age 80, guaranteeing payouts for life.

Government & Economy

Govt pilots Contribute-as-you-Earn scheme for public sector's service providers

Brexit Party's Farage says: We could be kingmakers in likely hung Parliament

China dangles carrot to Taiwanese in battle for hearts and minds

US Commerce Secretary meets Chinese Premier Li as progress seen on trade

New Zealand PM announces upgrade of free trade deal with China

Vietnam to announce 25.4% upward GDP revision this month

BREAKING

Nov 4, 2019 05:39 PM
Real Estate

UK construction slide barely slows in October - PMI

[LONDON] British construction activity shrank for the sixth month in a row in October, and at one of the fastest...

Nov 4, 2019 05:39 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close higher on Monday

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Monday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 10.22...

Nov 4, 2019 05:34 PM
Energy & Commodities

UK shale gas explorers' shares fall on fracking moratorium

[LONDON] Shares in British shale gas explorers fell on Monday morning after the government announced at the weekend...

Nov 4, 2019 05:23 PM
Government & Economy

Govt pilots Contribute-as-you-Earn scheme for public sector's service providers

SELF-EMPLOYED persons (SEPs) who provide services directly to the public sector will have their Medisave...

Nov 4, 2019 05:01 PM
Consumer

Shoprite defies South African downturn as domestic sales surge

[JOHANNESBURG] Shoprite Holdings Ltd reported improved trading at its South African stores even as its main customer...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly