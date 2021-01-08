You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Crowne Plaza Changi Airport closed for two weeks after second Covid-19 case

Fri, Jan 08, 2021 - 12:13 AM

[SINGAPORE] Crowne Plaza Changi Airport will be closed for two weeks from Friday (Jan 8) after a second unlinked Covid-19 case working at the hotel's restaurant emerged.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Thursday (Jan 7) said it is closing the hotel till Jan 21 as a precautionary measure,...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

WHO reviewing Covid vaccines from China, AstraZeneca for emergency listing

US trade gap widened to second-biggest on record in November

US unemployment claims remain high

Australia reviewing funds transfers after Vatican seeks clarification

WEF dates in Singapore moved to avoid clash with Hari Raya Puasa

Malaysia reports record jump in Covid-19 cases amid fears of new lockdown

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 8, 2021 12:02 AM
Real Estate

US mortgage rates hit another record low

[NEW YORK] Mortgage rates in the US started 2021 by setting another record low.

Jan 7, 2021 11:57 PM
Consumer

Elon Musk overtakes Amazon's Bezos to become world's richest person

[CALIFORNIA] Tesla chief and billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk surpassed Amazon.com's top boss Jeff Bezos to become...

Jan 7, 2021 11:44 PM
Consumer

Bayer partners CureVac on Covid vaccine effort

[BERLIN] Bayer is partnering with CureVac to seek international approval for the German biotech company's...

Jan 7, 2021 11:40 PM
Banking & Finance

Fitch sees Qatar banks benefiting from Saudi Arabia fund inflows

[DOHA] Saudi Arabian clients are expected to start shifting some of their funds back to Qatar after four Arab states...

Jan 7, 2021 11:17 PM
Government & Economy

WHO reviewing Covid vaccines from China, AstraZeneca for emergency listing

[ZURICH] The World Health Organization is reviewing Covid-19 vaccines from AstraZeneca and Chinese developers for...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

WEF dates in Singapore moved to avoid clash with Hari Raya Puasa

Viking Offshore's S$4m share placement plan falls through

Trump assures orderly transition to a Biden presidency

Singapore stocks rise 1.5% to 10-month high following Democrat Senate win

US Congress affirms Biden's victory

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for