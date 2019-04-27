Crypto not a threat to traditional monetary system, say experts

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
These were some of the conclusions from a workshop involving academic researchers, central bankers, and financial industry practitioners, as reported in a special feature in Friday's Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) macroeconomic review.
The event was held by MAS's
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg