You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Cuba forecasts slow growth in 2019 as economic woes continue

Mon, Dec 17, 2018 - 7:19 AM

[HAVANA] Cuba's economy will grow next year at about the same sluggish one per cent pace it did in 2018 and an austerity program begun in 2016 will continue, the country's economy minister said on Sunday, according to state-run media.

The communist-ruled country has been hard hit by the economic collapse of its strategic ally Venezuela, a decline in export earnings over four consecutive years, bad weather and the Trump administration's tightening of sanctions.

Cuba's economy is notoriously inefficient and dependent on foreign revenues. The government also spends a large amount of its revenue on a free healthcare system, education and other services.

Economy minister Alejandro Gil Fernandez, speaking at a closed door session of the National Assembly's economic commission, said export earnings declined further this year, though no figures were provided by the media.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Gil said plans for 2 per cent growth this year were dashed mainly by Hurricane Irma and other weather-related events that hurt tourism, sugar production and agriculture, all of which should improve next year, as well as domestic inefficiencies and tighter US sanctions.

Cuba's economy grew 1.8 per cent in 2017 and 0.5 per cent in the previous year.

The country has been late paying suppliers and its debt, and some investors report they have had problems repatriating profits from Cuban banks.

Mr Gil said austerity measures, which began in 2016, would continue in 2019. They include cuts in energy and fuel to state companies and reduced imports of inputs for the economy, which have led to scattered shortages of everything from bread and medicine to eggs as production sputters for lack of spare parts and raw materials.

Cuban president Miguel Diaz-Canel, who was also present at the closed-door session, said improving the economy was the government's top priority.

"Most of our time must be used in how we unblock things, in how we remove litter from the road that leads to the solution of economic and financial problems," he was quoted as stating.

Mr Diaz-Canel also blasted US sanctions, which he said cost Cuba US$4.3 billion this year.

But he focused on domestic economic woes and the need to push forward reforms begun by former president Raul Castro, whom he replaced in April.

Mr Diaz-Canel called for further loosening of government controls over the state-run companies that dominate the economy and which remained "hamstrung" and the formation of better ties between them and foreign investors and a growing private sector.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

New Brexit vote would 'break faith' with British, says May

Macron government hopes yellow vest protests running out of steam

Top Democrat Schiff adds calls for probe of Trump, Deutsche Bank links

China's US$20b new Egypt capital project talks fall through

Canada says China has granted consular access to second detainee

US Fed expected to hike rates; focus to shift to policy statement, new forecasts

Editor's Choice

BT_20181217_CCCAPBRIDGE13TURN_3644628.jpg
Dec 17, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX, CapBridge eye growth-stage companies

BP_SGD_171218_1.jpg
Dec 17, 2018
Banking & Finance

SGD bond market may see more retail, infrastructure deals in 2019

BT_20181217_VIBEAN17_3645069.jpg
Dec 17, 2018
Companies & Markets

Bean there, done that

Most Read

1 Hyflux suspends contract for desalination package in Iran
2 Genting to launch world's biggest cruise liners in Singapore from 2020
3 Genting theme park plans 'all in place', slated to open in early 2019
4 SingPost names Singapore chief, reports seasonal parcel surge
5 Tender for Pasir Ris Central white site draws just three bids

Must Read

BT_20181217_CCCAPBRIDGE13TURN_3644628.jpg
Dec 17, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX, CapBridge eye growth-stage companies

BP_SGD_171218_1.jpg
Dec 17, 2018
Banking & Finance

SGD bond market may see more retail, infrastructure deals in 2019

BT_20181217_JLIMG_3644635.jpg
Dec 17, 2018
Consumer

Social enterprise accused of failing to pay freelancers, others

BT_20181217_JALISTICLE17_36451241.jpg
Dec 17, 2018
Infographics

Singapore economy: 7 factors to watch in 2019

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening