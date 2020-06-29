You are here

Culture of 'trial by Internet' should not be encouraged: PM Lee

Mon, Jun 29, 2020 - 12:10 PM
Expressing continued confidence in the People's Action Party (PAP) candidate-selection process, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said that seeking "perfect" candidates would instead result in the loss of many good candidates, at the introduction of the PAP's team for Ang Mo Kio group representation constituency (GRC) on Monday.
PHOTO: MINISTRY OF COMMUNICATIONS AND INFORMATION

