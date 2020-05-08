Currency and stock markets have shrugged off a dire economic report of the Bank of England

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
London
BOTH sterling and London's Footsie index rose slightly despite a Bank of England (BOE) prediction that the economy would slump by 25 per cent in the second quarter following a 4 per cent decline in the first quarter of 2020. If the forecast proves to be correct, this would be the...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes