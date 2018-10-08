You are here

Cybersecurity firm Ensign names Temasek's Yeoh Keat Chuan as interim CEO

Mon, Oct 08, 2018 - 4:13 PM
NEWLY formed cybersecurity firm Ensign InfoSecurity (EIS) has appointed Yeoh Keat Chuan, the managing director of Temasek International's enterprise development group, as its interim chief executive as the search for a longer-term leader continues.

Ensign, which was formed in September as a joint venture between Temasek Holdings and listed telco StarHub, said that Mr Yeoh will drive EIS's strategy in the firm's early period, and focus on growing and integrating the capabilities within EIS to meet growing demand for high-end cybersecurity services.

Mr Yeoh is a veteran of Singapore's Economic Development Board and was appointed its managing director in 2012. In 2017, he took on his current role at Temasek International, the management arm of Singapore government-owned investment firm Temasek Holdings. Mr Yeoh will retain his current appointment at Temasek.

Ensign was formed by the merger of Quann, the cybersecurity arm of Temasek-owned Certis; and StarHub's Accel Systems & Technologies and Cyber Security Centre of Excellence. Temasek holds 60 per cent of Ensign, while StarHub holds the remaining 40 per cent.

