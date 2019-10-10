You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Thu, Oct 10, 2019 - 6:56 PM

JPMORGAN is launching a trust company in Singapore to support the private bank’s clients and their families in administering their wealth and planning for succession, it announced on Thursday.
REUTERS

JPMorgan launches trust company in Singapore for Asia's ultra-rich families

THE move taps on the burgeoning number of ultra-high net worth families in Asia.

 

WeWork to have 3 new locations in Singapore by December despite reported layoffs, IPO flop

ITS new space at 9 Battery Road in Singapore's central business district (CBD) has been officially launched, with two other locations at 83 Clemenceau Road and 30 Prinsep Street to be opened later in December.

CapitaLand launches perpetual deal

CAPITALAND has launched a new perpetual issue on Thursday, and orders have already exceeded S$500 million.

ST Telemedia eyes controlling stake in US cloud service provider 2nd Watch

The investment, which is pending regulatory approval, will add to the Temasek-owned company's expanding cloud IT platform and allow it to participate in the US market. 

Broker's take: DBS says Singtel may cut dividend for first time in 20 years

DBS Equity Research says Singtel may cut its "unsustainable" dividend rate to 13 to 15 Singapore cents per share for its next fiscal year starting April 2020 (FY2021) in order to maintain its credit rating.

Singapore shares end flat after Thursday’s volatile session

THE Straits Times Index (STI)started the day 0.4 per cent lower before clawing back to finish at 3,089.48, down just 0.42 point.

 

 

Thailand not in recession, just growing below potential: central bank chief

World Bank says 2019 Asia Pacific growth to slow to 5.8% on trade tensions

Apple removes police-tracking app used in Hong Kong protests from its app store

More Hong Kong protests planned as its MTR limps back to business

Japan's soft machinery orders heighten doubts over business spending

US tariffs on China are working: US Secretary of Commerce

