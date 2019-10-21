If successful, the S$4.08 billion deal will bump Temasek and Kyanite’s total holding up to 51 per cent, on top of Temasek’s current direct holding of a 20.45 per cent stake in the conglomerate.

Stories you might have missed

Temasek to raise stake in Keppel Corp to 51% with S$7.35-per-share offer

THE offer price of S$7.35 per share for the 554.9 million shares to be acquired stands at a premium of 25.86 per cent over the last traded price of S$5.84 on Oct 18, and a premium of 21.09 per cent over the three-month volume weighted average price of S$6.07, prior to and including the last traded date.

Gojek co-founder resigns CEO post to join new Indonesian Cabinet

HIS appointment is in line with President Joko Widodo's publicly stated preference to include professionals and millennials in his second-term team.

NUS, Keppel and SLNG tie-up to develop better cooling technology for data centres

THE innovation could further pave the way for more sustainable and compact data centres, the partners said in a joint statement on Monday.

OCBC joins Singtel's regional mobile payments network

THIS will allow OCBC customers to go cashless when they travel to Thailand or Japan, by the first quarter of 2020.

Singapore competition watchdog gives conditional nod to clinical labs merger

PAH, a unit of private equity giant TPG Capital Asia, integrated the businesses of the two labs – Innovative Diagnostics and Quest Laboratories – after acquiring them last year.

The STI today

Singapore shares gain 0.8% on Monday following Temasek’s Keppel move

THE Singapore bourse gained 24.99 points to close at 3,139.15, with a turnover of 903.65 million securities worth S$923.36 million.