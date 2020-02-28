You are here
Daily Debrief: What Happened Today
Stories you might have missed
Frontline officers in Covid-19 crisis to get bonus of up to 1 month; cuts for office-holders, MPs
THIS includes many healthcare officers in the Ministry of Health and restructured hospitals, as well as some officers in other frontline agencies who have been directly involved in the Covid-19 crisis.
Climate change: Singapore to set absolute emissions target with peak in 2030
SINGAPORE will commit to an absolute peak emission level of 65 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent around 2030.
Streamlining govt e-services, digiMC enhancements among Smart Nation initiatives
FOR one, the existing Moments of Life (MOL) app will be improved and reorganised to house commonly-used government services on a single site and the app will also be personalised, so that users can receive information and services that are most relevant to them.
Asia: Markets battered as fears of Covid-19 induced recession gathers pace
INVESTORS are bracing for a global economic slowdown and see rising risk of a US recession due to the Covid-19 outbreak, which the World Health Organization has said is at a "decisive point".
Singapore bank lending ticks down in January as business loans decline
BANK lending ticked down by 0.2 per cent in January on a month-on-month basis amid declining business loans, preliminary Monetary Authority of Singapore data showed on Friday.
DC rates trimmed 0.2% on average for non-landed residential use
THIS follows a 0.3 per cent cut for the last revision that took effect on Sept 1, 2019 but the rates remain unchanged for all other use groups, including landed residential, commercial, hotels/hospital, and industrial.
Corporate earnings
- Olam Q4 profit more than quadruples on higher earnings, exceptional gains
- EC World Reit cuts Q4 DPU, sees muted demand for Wuhan asset
- Yangzijiang Q4 net profit falls 30%
- Golden Agri-Resources triples earnings for Q4
- Yeo Hiap Seng Q4 profit dives 81.5% on lower fair value gains
- IndoAgri Q4 loss narrows to 11.35b rupiah on crude palm oil price recovery
- KrisEnergy Q4 loss widens to US$82.7m despite higher revenue
- Banyan Tree Q4 profit more than doubles to S$12.8m
The STI today
Singapore shares sink further on Friday, tumble 5.3% on the week
THE Straits Times Index (STI) finished at 3,011.08 - its lowest closing since Oct 3, 2018 - after diving 100.62 points or 3.2 per cent.