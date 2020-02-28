You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Fri, Feb 28, 2020 - 6:30 PM

This includes many healthcare officers in the Ministry of Health and restructured hospitals, as well as some officers in other frontline agencies who have been directly involved in the Covid-19 crisis.
Frontline officers in Covid-19 crisis to get bonus of up to 1 month; cuts for office-holders, MPs

THIS includes many healthcare officers in the Ministry of Health and restructured hospitals, as well as some officers in other frontline agencies who have been directly involved in the Covid-19 crisis.

 

 

Climate change: Singapore to set absolute emissions target with peak in 2030

SINGAPORE will commit to an absolute peak emission level of 65 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent around 2030.

Streamlining govt e-services, digiMC enhancements among Smart Nation initiatives

FOR one, the existing Moments of Life (MOL) app will be improved and reorganised to house commonly-used government services on a single site and the app will also be personalised, so that users can receive information and services that are most relevant to them.

Asia: Markets battered as fears of Covid-19 induced recession gathers pace

INVESTORS are bracing for a global economic slowdown and see rising risk of a US recession due to the Covid-19 outbreak, which the World Health Organization has said is at a "decisive point".

Singapore bank lending ticks down in January as business loans decline

BANK lending ticked down by 0.2 per cent in January on a month-on-month basis amid declining business loans, preliminary Monetary Authority of Singapore data showed on Friday.

DC rates trimmed 0.2% on average for non-landed residential use

THIS follows a 0.3 per cent cut for the last revision that took effect on Sept 1, 2019 but the rates remain unchanged for all other use groups, including landed residential, commercial, hotels/hospital, and industrial.

Singapore shares sink further on Friday, tumble 5.3% on the week

THE Straits Times Index (STI) finished at 3,011.08 - its lowest closing since Oct 3, 2018 - after diving 100.62 points or 3.2 per cent.
 

Mahathir loses party support for PM job

Streamlining govt e-services, digiMC enhancements among Smart Nation initiatives

New Zealand confirms first coronavirus case

Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai arrested over pro-democracy rally

Virus slows China's major projects in Asia

No special session of Malaysian parliament on Monday says speaker

Feb 28, 2020 06:24 PM
Singapore shares sink further on Friday, tumble 5.3% on the week

SINGAPORE equities faced heavy selling on Friday en route to their worst weekly performance since August 2011 as the...

Feb 28, 2020 06:14 PM
Mahathir loses party support for PM job

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia's political impasse shows no sign of ending five days after the ruling coalition imploded,...

Feb 28, 2020 06:02 PM
Malaysia: Shares slide 1.5% on Friday

MALAYSIA share prices closed sharply lower on Friday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down...

Feb 28, 2020 05:55 PM
SIA cuts senior management salaries, offers voluntary no-pay leave scheme

WITH travel demand slumping amid the Covid-19 outbreak, Singapore Airlines (SIA) will be cutting salaries of senior...

Feb 28, 2020 05:39 PM
DC rates trimmed 0.2% on average for non-landed residential use

THE Singapore government has trimmed the development charge (DC) rates for non-landed residential use by 0.2 per...

