Stories you might have missed

Government working on 2nd stimulus package in face of Covid-19: Heng Swee Keat

SINCE about 10 days ago, the Singapore government has started working on the need for a second stimulus package in the face of the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak, said Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat on Wednesday, at a roundtable held by The Business Times and The Straits Times.

Recession odds spike as economists slash Singapore growth forecast to 0.6%: survey

GROSS domestic product (GDP) is now expected to grow by just 0.6 per cent in 2020, down from the rosier 1.5 per cent projected at the previous survey in December 2019.

Condo and HDB rents, volumes up in February: SRX

CONDOMINIUM rents rose 0.1 per cent from January and are up 3.3 per cent year-on-year.

Lum Chang sells freehold London office building for £54.8m

MAINBOARD-LISTED builder Lum Chang Holdings' 70 per cent-owned subsidiary, UK Property Investment, has sold a freehold London office building for £54.8 million (S$98.7 million) in cash, the company said in a bourse filing on Wednesday.

Moody's changes FCOT outlook to negative on funding mix for FLT merger

THE credit rating agency said consolidated credit metrics at the enlarged real estate investment trust (Reit) will remain unaffected, but the form of fund injection could have a material impact on FCOT's metrics.

The STI today

STI’s fails to build on its rebound, down 1.7% on Wednesday

THE blue-chip index ended the day 48.82 points or 1.7 per cent lower at 2,783.72.

