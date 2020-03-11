You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Wed, Mar 11, 2020 - 6:30 PM

The Singapore government has started working on the need for a second stimulus package in the face of the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak, said Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat on Wednesday.
Government working on 2nd stimulus package in face of Covid-19: Heng Swee Keat

SINCE about 10 days ago, the Singapore government has started working on the need for a second stimulus package in the face of the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak, said Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat on Wednesday, at a roundtable held by The Business Times and The Straits Times.

Recession odds spike as economists slash Singapore growth forecast to 0.6%: survey

GROSS domestic product (GDP) is now expected to grow by just 0.6 per cent in 2020, down from the rosier 1.5 per cent projected at the previous survey in December 2019.

Condo and HDB rents, volumes up in February: SRX

CONDOMINIUM rents rose 0.1 per cent from January and are up 3.3 per cent year-on-year.

Lum Chang sells freehold London office building for £54.8m

MAINBOARD-LISTED builder Lum Chang Holdings' 70 per cent-owned subsidiary, UK Property Investment, has sold a freehold London office building for £54.8 million (S$98.7 million) in cash, the company said in a bourse filing on Wednesday.

Moody's changes FCOT outlook to negative on funding mix for FLT merger

THE credit rating agency said consolidated credit metrics at the enlarged real estate investment trust (Reit) will remain unaffected, but the form of fund injection could have a material impact on FCOT's metrics.

The STI today

STI’s fails to build on its rebound, down 1.7% on Wednesday

THE blue-chip index ended the day 48.82 points or 1.7 per cent lower at 2,783.72.
 

Government & Economy

Giving support amid Covid-19 includes considering use of reserves "if necessary": President Halimah

Hospital group IHH Healthcare offering on-demand coronavirus test

Biden opens an all-but-insurmountable lead over Sanders

Bank of England cuts rates to 0.25% to counter Covid-19 impact

Indonesia records first death from coronavirus

Singapore tourism may be worse hit than expected by coronavirus

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 11, 2020 06:13 PM
Government & Economy

Giving support amid Covid-19 includes considering use of reserves "if necessary": President Halimah

WITH worsening global conditions amid the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak, Singapore's support efforts may involve...

Mar 11, 2020 06:08 PM
Stocks

STI fails to build on its rebound, down 1.7% on Wednesday

SINGAPORE'S Straits Times Index (STI) failed to build on Tuesday's rebound, when the benchmark had its best session...

Mar 11, 2020 05:19 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close higher on Wednesday

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Wednesday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 13.36...

Mar 11, 2020 05:00 PM
Companies & Markets

FTSE Value-Stocks Asean Index at its cheapest since Nov 2013

THE FTSE Value-Stocks Asean Index has declined 18.1 per cent this year and now has a price-to-book (P/B) ratio of...

Mar 11, 2020 04:40 PM
Companies & Markets

Genting's RWS launches offers as tourism numbers expected to dip

GENTING'S Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) is ramping up offers and promotions to claw back visitor footfall amid...

