Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Thu, Mar 19, 2020 - 6:30 PM

Singapore is aiming to build active derivatives trading off a transition benchmark rate - known as the Singapore Overnight Rate Average (Sora) - by the end of this year, as the Republic keeps on track to shift from the Sing-dollar Swap Offer Rate (SOR) that underpins the S$3.5 trillion Singdollar (SGD) derivatives market.
SINGAPORE is aiming to build active derivatives trading off a transition benchmark rate - known as the Singapore Overnight Rate Average (Sora) - by the end of this year, as the Republic keeps on track to shift from the Sing-dollar Swap Offer Rate (SOR) that underpins the S$3.5 trillion Singdollar (SGD) derivatives market.

DBS Group Research has joined a growing number of economy watchers warning of a full-year recession in Singapore and is also predicting that the Republic’s small and open economy will likely be in a technical recession by June.

IN a credit update on Thursday, OCBC lowered SIA's issuer profile again, this time to Neutral (5) from Neutral (4), due to the "swift deterioration in industry conditions".

BREADTALK Group has launched a consent solicitation exercise (CSE) to get noteholders' approval to waive a technical default for S$100 million 4 per cent fixed-rate notes due 2023, the company said on Wednesday.

THE Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) on Thursday said it has issued prohibition orders ranging from six to 12 years on six individuals, who were formerly insurance agents and bank employees. 

THE blue-chip index closed 114.62 points or 4.7 per cent lower at 2,311.00.
 

India locks down Kashmir region on coronavirus fears

Foreign visitors to Japan plunge 58% in Feb on coronavirus

Australia, New Zealand to close borders to non-residents

DBS says recession 'imminent' for Singapore, slashes GDP growth forecast

Australia central bank cuts rates to new record low of 0.25%

Mar 19, 2020 06:24 PM
Malaysia's central bank cuts statutory reserve ratio to 2%

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia's central bank cut its statutory reserve ratio (SRR) on Thursday by 100 basis points to 2.00...

Mar 19, 2020 05:54 PM
STI's losing streak runs into 7th day, falls 4.7% on Thursday

Singapore's Straits Times Index (STI) extended its losing streak to seven on Thursday, after stimulus measures...

Mar 19, 2020 05:15 PM
Malaysia: Shares close lower on Thursday

MALAYSIA share prices closed lower on Thursday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 19.29...

Mar 19, 2020 05:03 PM
THE Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) on Thursday said it has issued prohibition orders ranging from six to 12...

Mar 19, 2020 04:33 PM
Europe: Stocks mixed at open after ECB stimulus

[LONDON] Europe's stock markets opened mixed Thursday as investors took on board the European Central Bank's US$800-...

