About two in five restaurants will not last longer than two more months with the revenues and costs recorded during the ongoing "circuit-breaker" period, going by a survey released by Chope on Wednesday.

Stories you might have missed

F&B sector in Singapore may see more closures, layoffs: survey

Prudential offers Singapore fintechs S$20,000 cover against accidental death, injury to employees

FULL-TIME Singaporean employees of close to 150 fintech firms in Singapore can now get insurance coverage against accidental death and injury for free up till early April next year, under a collaboration between insurer Prudential Singapore and the Asean Financial Innovation Network (AFIN).

Employers must pay retrenchment benefit if job cuts are inevitable: MOM

EMPLOYERS who are in sound financial position should continue to pay retrenchment benefit according to their existing employment contracts, collective agreements, memoranda of understanding or the prevailing norms for retrenchment benefit, the ministry said.

Oxley Beryl enters into EOI to sell Chevron House's retail, banking units for S$315m

A POTENTIAL buyer has entered into an expression of interest (EOI) with Oxley Beryl, which owns the former Chevron House, to acquire the retail and banking units in the Raffles Place development for S$315 million.

Three freehold shophouses in Lavender, Tiong Bahru up for sale

ON 26 and 28 Cavan Road are two adjacent shophouses up for sale with a guide price of S$23.8 million while the corner shophouse at 259 Outram Road has an indicative price of S$12.5 million.

Eagle Hospitality Trust's sponsor directors to resign

HOWARD Wu and Taylor Woods, co-founders at Eagle Hospitality Trust's (EHT) sponsor Urban Commons, plan to step down from the trust managers' boards of directors.

The STI today

Singapore shares fall 0.8%

THE Straits Times Index fell 19.39 points or 0.75 per cent to finish at 2,561.94 on Wednesday.