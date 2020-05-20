You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Wed, May 20, 2020 - 6:30 PM

doc7ankegzeszatl068805_doc79j170hn6mc5quxmi95.jpg
About two in five restaurants will not last longer than two more months with the revenues and costs recorded during the ongoing "circuit-breaker" period, going by a survey released by Chope on Wednesday.
PHOTO: SPH

Stories you might have missed

F&B sector in Singapore may see more closures, layoffs: survey

ABOUT two in five restaurants will not last longer than two more months with the revenues and costs recorded during the ongoing "circuit-breaker" period, going by a survey released by Chope on Wednesday.

Prudential offers Singapore fintechs S$20,000 cover against accidental death, injury to employees

FULL-TIME Singaporean employees of close to 150 fintech firms in Singapore can now get insurance coverage against accidental death and injury for free up till early April next year, under a collaboration between insurer Prudential Singapore and the Asean Financial Innovation Network (AFIN).

Employers must pay retrenchment benefit if job cuts are inevitable: MOM

EMPLOYERS who are in sound financial position should continue to pay retrenchment benefit according to their existing employment contracts, collective agreements, memoranda of understanding or the prevailing norms for retrenchment benefit, the ministry said.

Oxley Beryl enters into EOI to sell Chevron House's retail, banking units for S$315m

A POTENTIAL buyer has entered into an expression of interest (EOI) with Oxley Beryl, which owns the former Chevron House, to acquire the retail and banking units in the Raffles Place development for S$315 million.

Three freehold shophouses in Lavender, Tiong Bahru up for sale

ON 26 and 28 Cavan Road are two adjacent shophouses up for sale with a guide price of S$23.8 million while the corner shophouse at 259 Outram Road has an indicative price of S$12.5 million. 

Eagle Hospitality Trust's sponsor directors to resign

HOWARD Wu and Taylor Woods, co-founders at Eagle Hospitality Trust's (EHT) sponsor Urban Commons, plan to step down from the trust managers' boards of directors.

The STI today

Singapore shares fall 0.8%

THE Straits Times Index fell 19.39 points or 0.75 per cent to finish at 2,561.94 on Wednesday.

 

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Germany to shield health companies from non-EU investors: ministry

Cambodia lifts entry ban from six countries as coronavirus eases

Dutch government's 2019 purchase of Air France-KLM shares 'irregular': audit office

Taiwan April export orders unexpectedly rise on 'explosive' telecommuting demand

WTO's goods trade index hits record low amid Covid-19 disruptions

Chloroquine is all the rage for Bolsonaro in Brazil’s virus war

BREAKING NEWS

May 20, 2020 06:27 PM
Government & Economy

Germany to shield health companies from non-EU investors: ministry

[BERLIN] Germany on Wednesday moved to shield health companies from being snapped up by investors from outside the...

May 20, 2020 06:16 PM
Government & Economy

Cambodia lifts entry ban from six countries as coronavirus eases

[PHNOM PENH] Cambodia has lifted a ban on entry of visitors from Iran, Italy, Germany, Spain, France and the United...

May 20, 2020 06:10 PM
Transport

Dutch government's 2019 purchase of Air France-KLM shares 'irregular': audit office

[AMSTERDAM] A 2019 move by the Dutch government to buy a 14 per cent stake in Air France-KLM was not in accordance...

May 20, 2020 06:02 PM
Energy & Commodities

Saudi pips Iraq as top oil supplier to India in April

[NEW DELHI] Saudi Arabia replaced Iraq as the top oil supplier to India in April after a gap of three months as...

May 20, 2020 05:53 PM
Stocks

Singapore shares fall 0.8%

SINGAPORE shares closed lower on Wednesday, snapping a three-day winning streak as the vaccine-led rally got a much-...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.