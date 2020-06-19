Leading private banks plan to increase staff managing Chinese and Hong Kong wealth offshore by up to a third, largely focusing on Singapore, which they expect to benefit from rising political uncertainty in the former British colony, sources said.

Stories you might have missed

Wee Tiong MD, manager charged with falsifying papers to hide North Korea trade

THE managing director and the shipping manager of commodity trading company Wee Tiong were charged in court on Friday with falsifying papers to hide business relationships with customers from North Korea.

Private banks to boost hiring in Singapore to manage Greater China offshore wealth: sources

Leases for commercial equipment, vehicles to be covered by temporary relief law

FROM June 20, leases or rental agreements for commercial equipment or commercial vehicles will be covered by laws that provide temporary relief where contractual obligations cannot be fulfilled due to Covid-19, said the Ministry of Law on Friday.

Frasers Property Thailand names new country CEO

FRASERS Property Limited on Friday said its indirect associated company Frasers Property (Thailand) Public Company Limited has appointed Thanapol Sirithanachai as country chief executive officer (CEO), effective Aug 17.

ComfortDelGro, partners to bid for France metro projects

COMFORTDELGRO Corporation has entered into a collaboration agreement with RATP Dev and Alstom to jointly bid for Grand Paris Express (GPE) greenfield metro projects in France’s Greater Paris region.

High Court hearing for Hyflux lenders to take place on July 27

THE Singapore High Court has scheduled a hearing on July 27 for Hyflux following a pre-trial conference, according to a regulatory update on Thursday.

Hackers planning phishing attack with fake MOM e-mails: cybersecurity firm

HACKERS could target Singapore businesses on Sunday with a spoofed Ministry of Manpower (MOM) e-mail promising additional subsidies for each of their employees, a cyber security group warned on Thursday.

The STI today

STI finishes the week up 0.99%; iFAST rallies on digibank hopes

THE Straits Times Index (STI) gained 25.8 points or 0.99 per cent over the week to finish at 2,634.83 on Friday, as ample liquidity continued to lift valuations out of the depths of March's pessimism, though traders remained wary of a pullback in the event of any negative news.