Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Wed, Nov 18, 2020 - 6:30 PM

civil service.jpg
About 3,000 former and currently serving officers in Singapore's civil service were found to have been mistakenly undercompensated by a total of around S$10 million.
PHOTO: SPH

Stories you might have missed

Singapore civil servants underpaid by S$10m due to HR errors

THE civil service will make good the S$10 million shortfall in benefits to existing and past officers, said the Public Service Division (PSD) in a press statement on Wednesday.

Prudential Singapore plans to hire up to 500 more financial consultants in 2021

PRUDENTIAL Singapore on Wednesday said it plans to hire more mid-career individuals and fresh graduates amid the Covid-19 downturn.

Robinsons owes S$32m to creditors; largest claims from landlords, employees

DEPARTMENT store Robinsons Singapore, which is now under provisional liquidation, owes S$31.7 million to 442 creditors.

Quarz, Black Crane plan EGM requisition to approve internalisation of Sabana Reit manager

THE fund managers also said this should be done after the proposed merger of Sabana Reit with ESR-Reit falls through, reiterating their call for Sabana unitholders to vote against it.

Bukit Pasoh shophouse for sale with S$10.5m guide price

OCCUPYING a land area of 1,363 square feet (sq ft), the central business district (CBD) shophouse has a total floor area of about 2,800 sq ft, subject to site survey, PropNex said.

Singapore Customs launches electronic Bankers' Guarantee programme

SINGAPORE Customs has launched a comprehensive electronic banker's guarantee (eBG) programme on the Networked Trade Platform (NTP) to facilitate smoother and more seamless transactions.

The STI today

STI up for third straight session on Singapore’s economic recovery hopes

IT was a third consecutive day of trading gains for the Singapore benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) which kept up its momentum, adding 10.04 points or 0.36 per cent to 2,788.59. 

Government & Economy

Singapore Customs launches electronic Bankers' Guarantee programme

Cases of wine piling up in Australia as China shuns imports

Five new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

UK green bonds offer belated boost to London's ESG ambitions

Nov 18, 2020 06:29 PM
Stocks

STI up for third straight session on Singapore's economic recovery hopes

IT WAS a third consecutive day of trading gains for the Singapore benchmark Straits Times Index (STI), which kept...

Nov 18, 2020 06:17 PM
Transport

Japan Airlines raises more than expected US$1.8b in new share sale

[TOKYO] Japan Airlines said on Wednesday it raised a more-than-expected US$1.8 billion in a share sale which was...

Nov 18, 2020 05:55 PM
Transport

GM warns labour unrest making South Korea untenable

[DETROIT] General Motors (GM) has issued its strongest warning yet that persistent industrial unrest could drive it...

Nov 18, 2020 05:55 PM
Companies & Markets

Aspen, eyeing promotion to Mainboard, completes share placement

CATALIST-LISTED Aspen Holdings has completed its placement of 100 million new ordinary shares, in a further step in...

Nov 18, 2020 05:48 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close lower on Wednesday

MALAYSIA share prices closed lower on Wednesday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 5....

