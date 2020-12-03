Grab is in a position to make acquisitions and is financially strong even in a tough year, the company's chief executive Anthony Tan told staff in an internal note.

GRAB is in a position to make acquisitions and is financially strong even in a tough year, the company's chief executive Anthony Tan told staff in an internal note, a day after a report that the Singapore-based firm is closing in on a merger with Indonesian rival Gojek.

Private housing supply from confirmed land sale sites up 17.2% for H1 2021: MND

DEVELOPERS are getting a much-needed boost to their land inventory with an increase in the supply of residential units for the first-half 2021 government land sales (GLS) programme.

Employment rose to pre-Covid levels after Singapore's 'circuit breaker'

THE Ministry of Manpower said employment rate remained high (80.3 per cent) for residents aged 25 to 64, the bulk of whom are in their prime working age, and was close to the average in the last five years (80.5 per cent).

StanChart launches global learning hub; to train, upskill 8,000 staff by 2022

THE move follows the lender's S$5 million investment to upskill and strengthen its Singapore workforce to support its digitalisation and business growth plans.

UOB pioneers new AI solution for anti-money laundering surveillance

UOB is making use of a new artificial intelligence (AI) solution that is "highly accurate" in identifying suspicious transactions and connected parties as it combats increased sophistication in financial crime.

Credit Bureau Asia debuts on SGX at S$1.13, 21.5% above IPO price

THE credit and risk information solutions provider was among the most active counters in early trade.

Singapore stocks rebound from Wednesday's loss, STI up 0.41%

THE benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) gained 0.41 per cent or 11.39 points to close at 2,822.34, after some 1.61 billion securities worth S$1.08 billion changed hands.