Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Thu, Dec 03, 2020 - 6:30 PM

grab.jpg
Grab is in a position to make acquisitions and is financially strong even in a tough year, the company's chief executive Anthony Tan told staff in an internal note.
PHOTO: SPH

Grab in 'position to acquire' amid Gojek merger speculation, says CEO

GRAB is in a position to make acquisitions and is financially strong even in a tough year, the company's chief executive Anthony Tan told staff in an internal note, a day after a report that the Singapore-based firm is closing in on a merger with Indonesian rival Gojek.

Private housing supply from confirmed land sale sites up 17.2% for H1 2021: MND

DEVELOPERS are getting a much-needed boost to their land inventory with an increase in the supply of residential units for the first-half 2021 government land sales (GLS) programme.

Employment rose to pre-Covid levels after Singapore's 'circuit breaker'

THE Ministry of Manpower said employment rate remained high (80.3 per cent) for residents aged 25 to 64, the bulk of whom are in their prime working age, and was close to the average in the last five years (80.5 per cent).

StanChart launches global learning hub; to train, upskill 8,000 staff by 2022

THE move follows the lender's S$5 million investment to upskill and strengthen its Singapore workforce to support its digitalisation and business growth plans.

UOB pioneers new AI solution for anti-money laundering surveillance

UOB is making use of a new artificial intelligence (AI) solution that is "highly accurate" in identifying suspicious transactions and connected parties as it combats increased sophistication in financial crime.

Credit Bureau Asia debuts on SGX at S$1.13, 21.5% above IPO price

THE credit and risk information solutions provider was among the most active counters in early trade.

Singapore stocks rebound from Wednesday's loss, STI up 0.41%

THE benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) gained 0.41 per cent or 11.39 points to close at 2,822.34, after some 1.61 billion securities worth S$1.08 billion changed hands.

Singapore ranked world's second-most connected country in DHL index

US toughens visa rules for 'malign' Chinese Communist Party members

Nine new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, none in the community

Vanguard loses US$590m stock mandate from Taiwan funds

WeChat deletes Australian PM's appeal to Chinese community

Employment rose to pre-Covid levels after Singapore's 'circuit breaker'

Dec 3, 2020 06:19 PM
Consumer

J&T Express opens third Singapore warehouse

E-COMMERCE logistics provider J&T Express has opened its third Singapore warehouse less than a year after...

Dec 3, 2020 06:09 PM
Energy & Commodities

World food price index jumps in Nov to almost six-year high: FAO

[ROME] World food prices rose for a sixth month running in November, hitting almost a six year high with the index...

Dec 3, 2020 05:57 PM
Companies & Markets

Aedge Group to raise S$1.7m in Catalist listing; prices shares at S$0.20 each

AEDGE Group - a provider of engineering, transport, and security and manpower services - is looking to sell 16...

UPDATED 53 sec ago
Dec 3, 2020 05:52 PM
Technology

Asia tech conference ditches Hong Kong for Malaysia

[HONG KONG] A major Asia-focused tech conference announced Thursday it is ditching Hong Kong in favour of Malaysia...

Dec 3, 2020 05:35 PM
Stocks

Singapore stocks rebound from Wednesday's loss, STI up 0.41%

DESPITE opening lower on Thursday, Singapore shares picked up ground as the day progressed to end in positive...

