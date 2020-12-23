You are here
Daily Debrief: What Happened Today
Stories you might have missed
Singapore's core, headline inflation at -0.1% in November
SINGAPORE'S deflation eased in November, with both core and headline inflation at -0.1 per cent year on year, compared to -0.2 per cent in October.
Keppel Land to divest Keppel Bay Tower to Keppel Reit at S$657.2m valuation
KEPPEL Land is divesting its 100 per cent interest in Keppel Bay Tower to Keppel Reit (real estate investment trust), based on an agreed property value of S$657.2 million, inclusive of rental support of up to S$3.2 million.
FCT to divest Anchorpoint shopping centre for S$110m
FCT's trustee entered into two sale and purchase agreements with each of the undisclosed purchasers for the proposed sale of two strata lots (together with the accessory lots) to each buyer.
Indonesia edtech Cakap raises US$3m in Series A+ funding
JAKARTA-BASED online learning platform Cakap has bagged US$3 million in a Series A+ funding round led by Singapore-based Heritas Capital, to expand across Indonesia and the region.
Geylang's Advance Apartment sold for S$26.5m to local consortium
The S$26.5 million sale price translates to a land rate of about S$877 per square foot per plot ratio (psf ppr) or S$861 psf ppr after factoring in the 7 per cent bonus balcony gross floor area (GFA) and a corresponding estimated development charge of about S$3 million.
Corporate earnings
The STI today
STI snaps 4-day losing streak, up 0.22% in line with key regional indexes
THE Straits Times Index (STI) managed to eke out a gain of 0.22 per cent or 6.08 points to 2,833.4 points on Wednesday, bucking four straight trading sessions of decline.
