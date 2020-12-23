You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Wed, Dec 23, 2020 - 6:30 PM

inflation.JPG
November's slower rate of decline was due mainly to smaller falls in the costs of services, and of electricity and gas, as well as higher food inflation.
PHOTO: SPH

Stories you might have missed

Singapore's core, headline inflation at -0.1% in November

SINGAPORE'S deflation eased in November, with both core and headline inflation at -0.1 per cent year on year, compared to -0.2 per cent in October.

Keppel Land to divest Keppel Bay Tower to Keppel Reit at S$657.2m valuation

KEPPEL Land is divesting its 100 per cent interest in Keppel Bay Tower to Keppel Reit (real estate investment trust), based on an agreed property value of S$657.2 million, inclusive of rental support of up to S$3.2 million.

FCT to divest Anchorpoint shopping centre for S$110m

FCT's trustee entered into two sale and purchase agreements with each of the undisclosed purchasers for the proposed sale of two strata lots (together with the accessory lots) to each buyer.

Indonesia edtech Cakap raises US$3m in Series A+ funding

JAKARTA-BASED online learning platform Cakap has bagged US$3 million in a Series A+ funding round led by Singapore-based Heritas Capital, to expand across Indonesia and the region.

Geylang's Advance Apartment sold for S$26.5m to local consortium

The S$26.5 million sale price translates to a land rate of about S$877 per square foot per plot ratio (psf ppr) or S$861 psf ppr after factoring in the 7 per cent bonus balcony gross floor area (GFA) and a corresponding estimated development charge of about S$3 million.

Corporate earnings

The STI today

STI snaps 4-day losing streak, up 0.22% in line with key regional indexes

THE Straits Times Index (STI) managed to eke out a gain of 0.22 per cent or 6.08 points to 2,833.4 points on Wednesday, bucking four straight trading sessions of decline.

Government & Economy

Thai central bank leaves key rate unchanged, lowers 2021 GDP outlook

Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai granted bail

China will lower import tariffs on 883 products from Jan 1, 2021

Malaysia in talks to secure more vaccines from Russia, Pfizer

21 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

South Korea's Moon under fire for vaccine plans as Covid-19 cases surge

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 23, 2020 06:24 PM
Companies & Markets

Ascendas Reit to acquire new logistics property in Brisbane

ASCENDAS Real Estate Investment Trust (Ascendas Reit) is proposing to acquire a new logistics property in Brisbane...

Dec 23, 2020 06:17 PM
Stocks

STI snaps 4-day losing streak, up 0.22% in line with key regional indexes

THE Straits Times Index (STI) managed to eke out a gain of 0.22 per cent or 6.08 points to 2,833.4 points on...

Dec 23, 2020 06:14 PM
Technology

Telegram messaging app to launch pay-for services in 2021

[MOSCOW] Encrypted messaging app Telegram will launch pay-for services in 2021, its Russian-born founder Pavel Durov...

Dec 23, 2020 06:04 PM
Banking & Finance

HK online banks plan to offer business loans and wealth management

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong's new online-only banks plan to venture into business lending and wealth management, seeking...

Dec 23, 2020 05:29 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close higher on Wednesday

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Wednesday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 15.58...

