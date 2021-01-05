Singapore's electricity demand is expected to have declined by 2 to 4 per cent in 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic, Second Minister for Trade and Industry Tan See Leng said in Parliament on Tuesday.

Stories you might have missed

HOWEVER, electricity demand is expected to rebound as the economy recovers and grows and is driven by new users such as data centres, 5G telecommunication networks, agri-tech facilities and electric vehicles.

Issuing limits raised for Singapore government securities and treasury bills

THE issuing limits for government securities and treasury bills have been raised to meet Central Provident Fund (CPF) needs and cater to growing investor demand, with Parliament having voted to authorise this on Tuesday.

Economists expect retail sales to return to positive growth by February

SINGAPORE'S retail sales could return to positive growth as early as the first quarter of this year, said economists encouraged by the slowing decline in November's data.

Interactions between WEF attendees, locals to be 'managed' as part of virus measures

THIS is in addition to having attendees adhere to strict public health requirements and safe-management measures, including pre-departure and on-arrival testing.

Singapore firms' payment performance hits all-time low in 2020: SCCB

THIS came as the annual average proportion of prompt payments fell to less than half of total payment transactions to 40.74 per cent in 2020, from 49.05 per cent in 2019.

Freehold Holland Village shophouse up for sale for S$13.5m

THE shophouse in the Holland Village enclave comprises two strata units, with a total floor area of 1,841 square feet (sq ft), in addition to an outdoor seating area of 420 sq ft.

Hyflux's judicial managers to hold virtual townhall on Jan 14

HYFLUX'S judicial managers will hold a virtual townhall meeting on Jan 14 at 6pm Singapore time for holders of the embattled water treatment firm's perpetual securities, preference shares and medium-term notes (MTN).

The STI today

STI finishes 0.03% higher in ‘lacklustre’ trading session

SINGAPORE'S benchmark Straits Times Index climbed 0.78 point or 0.03 per cent to 2,859.68 on Tuesday, on what some market commentators called a "lacklustre" trading day.