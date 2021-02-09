 Daily Debrief: What Happened Today, Government & Economy - THE BUSINESS TIMES

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Tue, Feb 09, 2021 - 6:30 PM

Ho Ching will be succeeded by Dilhan Pillay Sandrasegara, who will continue to concurrently hold his current appointment as chief executive of Temasek International (TI) - Temasek Holding’s commercial arm. 
Ho Ching to retire as Temasek CEO; Dilhan Pillay to take over on Oct 1

TEMASEK Holdings chairman Lim Boon Heng said that the board has had in place an annual review since the early 2000s to be prepared for all eventualities, with various succession options over different time horizons.

Razer co-founder and director Lim Kaling pulls out of Myanmar joint venture

MR Lim is selling his one-third stake in a joint venture that owns RMH Singapore Pte Ltd, a Singapore-based tobacco company which in turn owns 49 per cent of Virginia Tobacco Co Ltd (VTCL), the military-linked market leader in Myanmar's tobacco market.

More expecting government intervention to cool Singapore's property market

MORE market observers are expecting the Singapore government to step in to cool the private residential market, while spiking construction costs overtook economic woes as the top potential risk factor that may temper sentiment in the next six months.

SGX records 12th straight month of SDAV growth in January

IN its latest market statistics update on Tuesday, the bourse said securities daily average value (SDAV) for January 2021 climbed 22 per cent year on year to S$1.5 billion.

Ascott Residence Trust to sell Somerset Xu Hui Shanghai above book value

ASCOTT Residence Trust (ART) has agreed to sell Somerset Xu Hui Shanghai at an aggregate value of 1.05 billion yuan (S$215.6 million) to an unrelated third party.

Nearly 10,000 enrolled in SGUnited programmes since July

AS at Dec 31, close to 10,000 people have enrolled in SGUnited programmes: 7,200 under the SGUnited Skills Programme, and 2,600 under the SGUnited Mid-Career Pathways Programme.

The STI today

Singapore stocks post modest gains after Wall Street rally, STI up 0.13%

THE Straits Times Index (STI), which dipped into negative territory in the afternoon session, recovered to close at 2,935.27, up marginally by 3.87 points or 0.13 per cent.
 

Government & Economy

11 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

Nearly 10,000 enrolled in SGUnited programmes since July

Myanmar police fire into the air, use water cannons to quell protests

India to be largest source of energy demand growth to 2040: IEA

India's rural rebellions - it's all in the family

Thailand bets on Chinese shots to start rollout by month end

Stay up to date with The Business Times for