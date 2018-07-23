OCBC added that the branch network would remain "largely unchanged", even as the bank has set aside S$14 million to develop new automated teller machines (ATMs) and digital service kiosks in Singapore that function as “mini branches”.

OCBC to cut half of teller jobs in next 2 years in digital banking push; all affected staff to be retrained

ALL OCBC bank tellers will be retrained over the next five years to be able to perform digital or advisory roles.

Singapore inflation rises to 0.6% in June, in line with expectations

HEADLINE inflation growth came in higher in June, mainly on increasing food and services prices, according to the Department of Statistics on Monday.

Sutton Place off Farrer Road up for sale by tender with S$268m reserve price

LOCATED 500 metres from Farrer Road MRT station, the five-storey development comprising 44 apartments sits on a site measuring about 93,185 square feet.

URA orders more detailed public survey on Airbnb-type home rentals after earlier mixed feedback

THE survey, to be conducted by a research firm, will complement feedback obtained through the public consultation exercise and meetings with stakeholders, URA said.

Singtel, Ericsson unveil 5G pilot network trials for drones, self-driving cars in one-north district

THE network will be launched by Q4 2018, Singtel group chief technology officer Mark Chong said at a technology demonstration for industry and media on Monday.

Singapore shares close 0.1% lower on Monday

SINGAPORE stocks ended lower on Monday, with the Straits Times Index retreating 4.12 points or 0.1 per cent to 3,293.71.