Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed
Mon, Jul 23, 2018 - 6:30 PM

OCBC added that the branch network would remain "largely unchanged", even as the bank has set aside S$14 million to develop new automated teller machines (ATMs) and digital service kiosks in Singapore that function as “mini branches”.
OCBC to cut half of teller jobs in next 2 years in digital banking push; all affected staff to be retrained
ALL OCBC bank tellers will be retrained over the next five years to be able to perform digital or advisory roles. 

Singapore inflation rises to 0.6% in June, in line with expectations
HEADLINE inflation growth came in higher in June, mainly on increasing food and services prices, according to the Department of Statistics on Monday. 

Sutton Place off Farrer Road up for sale by tender with S$268m reserve price
LOCATED 500 metres from Farrer Road MRT station, the five-storey development comprising 44 apartments sits on a site measuring about 93,185 square feet.

URA orders more detailed public survey on Airbnb-type home rentals after earlier mixed feedback
THE survey, to be conducted by a research firm, will complement feedback obtained through the public consultation exercise and meetings with stakeholders, URA said. 

Singtel, Ericsson unveil 5G pilot network trials for drones, self-driving cars in one-north district
THE network will be launched by Q4 2018, Singtel group chief technology officer Mark Chong said at a technology demonstration for industry and media on Monday.

The STI today

Singapore shares close 0.1% lower on Monday
SINGAPORE stocks ended lower on Monday, with the Straits Times Index retreating 4.12 points or 0.1 per cent to 3,293.71. 

 

Barclays considers a return to consumer banking in India

Britain sets out plans to deliver full-fibre connectivity

Bitter pill: China vaccine scandal sparks online fury, roils markets

Malaysian PM vows to repeal controversial security law

Record heat broils Japan, prompting warnings

Jul 23, 2018
Singapore listing on the cards for Crown Group's Indonesia business

Jul 23, 2018
Firms tap Enterprise Singapore's expertise, connection for water projects in China

Jul 23, 2018
Nikko AM offers new SGD corporate bond ETF

Jul 23, 2018
Jul 23, 2018
Jul 23, 2018
Real Estate

Jul 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

DLF Holdings closes IPO with placement shares fully subscribed

