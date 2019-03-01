You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Fri, Mar 01, 2019 - 6:30 PM

cdl.jpg
THE group plans to develop a 664-unit build-to-rent residential project with retail space located within the site's heritage arches beneath a viaduct.
City Developments Limited (CDL)

Stories you might have missed

CDL expands into UK private rented sector with £15.4m acquisition

THE group plans to develop a 664-unit build-to-rent residential project with retail space located within the site's heritage arches beneath a viaduct.

 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

 

Razer Pay launches in Singapore, but with beta testing only

THE Razer Pay e-wallet was launched on Friday for beta testing by gamers and other users, ahead of a full rollout that has now been scheduled for within the first six months of 2019.

Commentators welcome MSCI move to increase weighting on China A-shares

MARKET commentators have welcomed index compiler MSCI's move on Thursday to increase the weighting of Chinese-listed stocks (A-shares) in its benchmark indices and adding more of such companies in the process, which they say will deepen investment opportunities for global investors.

Singapore plans to buy four F-35 jets with option for 8 more

DEFENCE minister Ng Eng Hen said in parliament that the ministry of defence will issue a letter of request (LOR) to the United States for the purchase, which must be approved by the US Congress.

 

Iron ore concentrate producer Fortress Minerals seeks Catalist listing

FORTRESS Minerals Limited, an iron ore concentrate producer, has lodged a preliminary prospectus for a planned initial public offering (IPO) on the Singapore Exchange's Catalist board.

 

Corporate earnings

The STI today

Singapore shares add 0.2% on Friday

The Straits Times Index added 7.71 points or 0.2 per cent to close at 3,220.40.

 

Government & Economy

Thousands gather at border to welcome back Indian pilot

Australian minister quits in pre-election blow to Morrison

Shadowy group declares 'government-in-exile' for North Korea

North Korea offers more talks after nuclear no-deal in Hanoi

South Korea exports suffer biggest slide in nearly 3 yrs as China sales sag

Indonesia's Feb inflation rate eases to lowest in almost a decade

Editor's Choice

BT_20190301_JAFISCAL_3710393.jpg
Mar 1, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Govt needs mix of one-off funding and structural increases

BT_20190301_LMXOXLEY5MON_3710337.jpg
Mar 1, 2019
Companies & Markets

Oxley confident of repaying S$1.6b debt due in next three years

BT_20190301_MRHYFLUX_3710252.jpg
Mar 1, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sias urges Hyflux senior creditors to give up more for perp and pref holders

Most Read

1 Clash over S$2.7b of debt at Hyflux heats up
2 No hard feelings; consumers may soon switch banks with ease
3 Developers re-issuing options amid cooling market, launch bonanza
4 Oxley confident of repaying S$1.6b debt due in next three years
5 Rivals out in force to woo remisiers on news of DBS Vickers' revamp

Must Read

Mar 1, 2019
Companies & Markets

CDL expands into UK private rented sector with £15.4m acquisition

Mar 1, 2019
Technology

Razer Pay launches in Singapore, but with beta testing only

BP_MSCI_010319_46.jpg
Mar 1, 2019
Stocks

Commentators welcome MSCI move to increase weighting on China A-shares

Mar 1, 2019
Transport

Singapore plans to buy four F-35 jets with option for 8 more

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening