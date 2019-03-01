You are here
Daily Debrief: What Happened Today
CDL expands into UK private rented sector with £15.4m acquisition
THE group plans to develop a 664-unit build-to-rent residential project with retail space located within the site's heritage arches beneath a viaduct.
Razer Pay launches in Singapore, but with beta testing only
THE Razer Pay e-wallet was launched on Friday for beta testing by gamers and other users, ahead of a full rollout that has now been scheduled for within the first six months of 2019.
Commentators welcome MSCI move to increase weighting on China A-shares
MARKET commentators have welcomed index compiler MSCI's move on Thursday to increase the weighting of Chinese-listed stocks (A-shares) in its benchmark indices and adding more of such companies in the process, which they say will deepen investment opportunities for global investors.
Singapore plans to buy four F-35 jets with option for 8 more
DEFENCE minister Ng Eng Hen said in parliament that the ministry of defence will issue a letter of request (LOR) to the United States for the purchase, which must be approved by the US Congress.
Iron ore concentrate producer Fortress Minerals seeks Catalist listing
FORTRESS Minerals Limited, an iron ore concentrate producer, has lodged a preliminary prospectus for a planned initial public offering (IPO) on the Singapore Exchange's Catalist board.
Corporate earnings
- First Resources Q4 profit falls 49.2% to US$17.3m; to pay out 2 S cents/share
- Hong Fok FY2018 profit up 6%; to pay out dividend of 1.3 Singapore cents/share
- YZJ Shipbuilding net profit up 84% in Q4 despite revenue drop
- Samudera FY18 profit falls 22% on higher costs; to pay out 0.75 S cent/share
- Y Ventures 2018 loss widens to US$3.6m, to streamline operations
- Spackman reverses to US$2.2m loss for FY2018 on absence of one-off
The STI today
Singapore shares add 0.2% on Friday
The Straits Times Index added 7.71 points or 0.2 per cent to close at 3,220.40.