THE group plans to develop a 664-unit build-to-rent residential project with retail space located within the site's heritage arches beneath a viaduct.

Stories you might have missed

CDL expands into UK private rented sector with £15.4m acquisition

THE group plans to develop a 664-unit build-to-rent residential project with retail space located within the site's heritage arches beneath a viaduct.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Razer Pay launches in Singapore, but with beta testing only

THE Razer Pay e-wallet was launched on Friday for beta testing by gamers and other users, ahead of a full rollout that has now been scheduled for within the first six months of 2019.

Commentators welcome MSCI move to increase weighting on China A-shares

MARKET commentators have welcomed index compiler MSCI's move on Thursday to increase the weighting of Chinese-listed stocks (A-shares) in its benchmark indices and adding more of such companies in the process, which they say will deepen investment opportunities for global investors.

Singapore plans to buy four F-35 jets with option for 8 more

DEFENCE minister Ng Eng Hen said in parliament that the ministry of defence will issue a letter of request (LOR) to the United States for the purchase, which must be approved by the US Congress.

Iron ore concentrate producer Fortress Minerals seeks Catalist listing

FORTRESS Minerals Limited, an iron ore concentrate producer, has lodged a preliminary prospectus for a planned initial public offering (IPO) on the Singapore Exchange's Catalist board.

Corporate earnings

The STI today

Singapore shares add 0.2% on Friday

The Straits Times Index added 7.71 points or 0.2 per cent to close at 3,220.40.