New S$3.7m grant to help SMEs in ship agency and harbour craft go digital

THE fund is part of the Sea Transport Industry Digital Plan (IDP), which aims to help small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the sector digitalise, Senior Minister of State for Transport Lam Pin Min said on Wednesday.

Singapore ranked world's top maritime capital for 4th straight year

Singapore has consistently topped the Leading Maritime Capitals Of The World report - released once every two years by risk management firm DNV GL and consultancy firm Menon Economics - since 2012 when it was first published.

Keppel Infra Trust preferential offer over 1.8 times subscribed

KEPPEL Infrastructure Trust (KIT) has received 832.3 million applications for its recently launched preferential offering, 1.8 times more than the total number of 455.31 million units offered, trustee-manager Keppel Infrastructure Fund Management said on Wednesday.

MAS bans ex-HSBC senior VP for 20 years; two others get 10 and 12 year bans

EMELINE Tang Wei Leng, formerly a senior vice-president with HSBC, was slapped with a 20-year ban for deceiving five individuals, including her own family member, into handing over more than S$5 million on the pretext of making fixed deposits into their HSBC accounts on their behalf, and later giving forged documents as proofs of these deposits.

Singapore condo and HDB rents rise in March; rental volume also up: SRX flash estimates

RENTS for non-landed private homes in Singapore rose 0.3 per cent in March from February, while rents for HDB flats saw a 0.2 per cent increase, according to flash estimates from real estate portal SRX on Wednesday.

Singapore shares edge up, brushing off US-EU trade threat, growth concerns



THE Straits Times Index (STI) continued to trudge on, recovering from an early-session dip to add 2.05 points or 0.06 per cent to close at 3,327.65, with 21 of the 30 blue chips that make up the STI ending in the black.