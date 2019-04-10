You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Wed, Apr 10, 2019 - 6:30 PM

doc74uxivl2xqemcpuc2rj_doc6uaxl0tzfkhsv6skfoc.jpg
The fund is part of the Sea Transport Industry Digital Plan (IDP), which aims to help small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the sector digitalise, Senior Minister of State for Transport Lam Pin Min said on Wednesday.
SPH

Stories you might have missed

New S$3.7m grant to help SMEs in ship agency and harbour craft go digital

THE fund is part of the Sea Transport Industry Digital Plan (IDP), which aims to help small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the sector digitalise, Senior Minister of State for Transport Lam Pin Min said on Wednesday.

 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

 

Singapore ranked world's top maritime capital for 4th straight year

Singapore has consistently topped the Leading Maritime Capitals Of The World report - released once every two years by risk management firm DNV GL and consultancy firm Menon Economics - since 2012 when it was first published.

Keppel Infra Trust preferential offer over 1.8 times subscribed

KEPPEL Infrastructure Trust (KIT) has received 832.3 million applications for its recently launched preferential offering, 1.8 times more than the total number of 455.31 million units offered, trustee-manager Keppel Infrastructure Fund Management said on Wednesday.

MAS bans ex-HSBC senior VP for 20 years; two others get 10 and 12 year bans

EMELINE Tang Wei Leng, formerly a senior vice-president with HSBC, was slapped with a 20-year ban for deceiving five individuals, including her own family member, into handing over more than S$5 million on the pretext of making fixed deposits into their HSBC accounts on their behalf, and later giving forged documents as proofs of these deposits.

Singapore condo and HDB rents rise in March; rental volume also up: SRX flash estimates

RENTS for non-landed private homes in Singapore rose 0.3 per cent in March from February, while rents for HDB flats saw a 0.2 per cent increase, according to flash estimates from real estate portal SRX on Wednesday.

The STI today

Singapore shares edge up, brushing off US-EU trade threat, growth concerns
 

THE Straits Times Index (STI) continued to trudge on, recovering from an early-session dip to add 2.05 points or 0.06 per cent to close at 3,327.65, with 21 of the 30 blue chips that make up the STI ending in the black. 

Government & Economy

New S$3.7m grant to help SMEs in ship agency and harbour craft go digital

EU set to force UK into long Brexit delay

Rosmah faces new graft charge

Singapore small businesses grew at strongest pace since 2015: poll

NTUC rolls out digital skills training certificate for manufacturing workers

Two men charged in Singapore with promoting 'fraudulent cryptocurrency' OneCoin

Editor's Choice

Apr 10, 2019
Real Estate

CapLand to build on S$11b ASB deal in Singapore, China, India, Vietnam

lwx_oue_100419_38.jpg
Apr 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

More M&A could be in the offing for S-Reits

lwx_hyfluc_100419_37.jpg
Apr 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux default could signal more trouble ahead for Singapore bond market: S&P

Most Read

1 Ripple aims to make a splash in Asia with expansion of Singapore office
2 String of public agencies lease offices at Funan
3 Hyflux default signals more trouble ahead for Singapore bond market: S&P
4 OUE Commercial Reit, OUE Hospitality Trust to merge; combined assets worth S$6.8b
5 5 best-performing billionaire stocks returned 49% year to date: SGX
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

Apr 10, 2019
Government & Economy

New S$3.7m grant to help SMEs in ship agency and harbour craft go digital

lwx_maritime_100419_100.jpg
Apr 10, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore ranked world's top maritime capital for 4th straight year

Apr 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

Keppel Infra Trust preferential offer over 1.8 times subscribed

Apr 10, 2019
Banking & Finance

MAS bans ex-HSBC senior VP for 20 years; two others get 10 and 12 year bans

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening