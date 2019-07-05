Mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and privatisations are heating up in Singapore, with 14 companies being taken private or bought out to date this year.

Stories you might have missed

Tech firms, industrial Reits to ride on M&A wave sweeping Singapore: DBS

SIA Engineering share price jump sparks SGX query; analysts float possibility of privatisation

SIA Engineering said it is not aware of any information which might explain the jump in its share price over Thursday and Friday, in response to queries from the Singapore Exchange (SGX) for "unusual price and volume movements".

Grab snags investment, partnership from consumer credit giant Experian

GRAB has said it aims to raise US$6.5 billion for the Series H round, which is expected to close by the end of this year and which has garnered than US$4.5 billion in capital.

Chinese unicorns made Asia world's most active VC market in 2018: Preqin

ASIA has surpassed North America in venture capital (VC) deals in 2018, recording US$129 billion worth of deals for the year, as opposed to North America’s US$113 billion, indicates a report by alternative assets data provider Preqin.

Fintech PayU takes majority stake in Singapore e-payment firm Red Dot Payment

THE deal values RDP at US$65 million, and will see its founder and chief executive officer Randy Tan retaining a stake in the company, while a majority of other shareholders will exit.

Singapore IT grads expecting 20% higher pay than business, engineering peers: poll

SALARY expectations among Singaporean students have been rising steadily year on year, with IT graduates expecting about S$4,500 per month, an annual survey by employer branding firm Universum shows.

The STI today

Singapore shares dip on Friday, up 1.4% on the week

SINGAPORE'S Straits Times Index (STI) closed at 3,366.81, down 5.44 points or 0.2 per cent on Friday.