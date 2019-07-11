You are here
Daily Debrief: What Happened Today
SGX RegCo requires exit offers to be fair and reasonable, shareholder vote to exclude offeror and concert parties
The regulatory arm of the Singapore Exchange (SGX RegCo) has announced changes to two aspects of the voluntary delisting rules for listed firms, with immediate effect.
Hyflux 'progressing' towards deal with Utico to invest S$400m for 88% stake
Hyflux's potential white knight Utico is looking to take a 88 per cent stake in the troubled water treatment firm with an investment of S$300 million as equity and a S$100 million shareholder loan, but the two are still working towards a binding agreement.
Professionals urged to upskill as AI reshapes finance sector: CPA
Chief financial officers (CFOs) and their finance teams need to understand how to anticipate and respond to artificial intelligence (AI), as it will be a key frontier technology to grow Singapore's economy in the years ahead, CPA Australia said on Thursday.
Elections Department calls second tender in two months
Following a tender called last month for the provision of bus transportation services to support election operations, the Elections Department (ELD) put up another on Wednesday for the printing, packing and delivery of documents.
OCBC, Singapore police automate data retrieval to quicken financial crime detection
Law enforcement agencies in Singapore can now obtain critical banking information more quickly to detect and investigate financial crime cases, under a collaboration between OCBC Bank and the Commercial Affairs Department (CAD) of the Singapore Police Force (SPF).
The STI Today
Singapore shares add 0.3% as Fed chief reaffirms dovish stance
The local equities market, like most others, has been in a limbo since last Friday's US jobs data exceeded expectations, sending investors second-guessing the extent of rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve. On Thursday, they were reassured of the Fed's dovishness, which translated to a risk-on session in Asia. The Straits Times Index (STI) gained 10.03 points or 0.3 per cent to close at 3,350.45 on Thursday.