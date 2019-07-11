The regulatory arm of the Singapore Exchange (SGX RegCo) has announced changes to two aspects of the voluntary delisting rules for listed firms, with immediate effect.

SGX RegCo requires exit offers to be fair and reasonable, shareholder vote to exclude offeror and concert parties

The regulatory arm of the Singapore Exchange (SGX RegCo) has announced changes to two aspects of the voluntary delisting rules for listed firms, with immediate effect.

Hyflux 'progressing' towards deal with Utico to invest S$400m for 88% stake

Hyflux's potential white knight Utico is looking to take a 88 per cent stake in the troubled water treatment firm with an investment of S$300 million as equity and a S$100 million shareholder loan, but the two are still working towards a binding agreement.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Professionals urged to upskill as AI reshapes finance sector: CPA

Chief financial officers (CFOs) and their finance teams need to understand how to anticipate and respond to artificial intelligence (AI), as it will be a key frontier technology to grow Singapore's economy in the years ahead, CPA Australia said on Thursday.

Elections Department calls second tender in two months

Following a tender called last month for the provision of bus transportation services to support election operations, the Elections Department (ELD) put up another on Wednesday for the printing, packing and delivery of documents.

OCBC, Singapore police automate data retrieval to quicken financial crime detection

Law enforcement agencies in Singapore can now obtain critical banking information more quickly to detect and investigate financial crime cases, under a collaboration between OCBC Bank and the Commercial Affairs Department (CAD) of the Singapore Police Force (SPF).

The STI Today

Singapore shares add 0.3% as Fed chief reaffirms dovish stance

The local equities market, like most others, has been in a limbo since last Friday's US jobs data exceeded expectations, sending investors second-guessing the extent of rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve. On Thursday, they were reassured of the Fed's dovishness, which translated to a risk-on session in Asia. The Straits Times Index (STI) gained 10.03 points or 0.3 per cent to close at 3,350.45 on Thursday.